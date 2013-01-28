Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. Announces Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. APL ("APL", "Atlas Pipeline", or the "Partnership") announced today that it intends to offer $450 million of Senior Notes due 2023 in a private placement, subject to market conditions. The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem any or all of its outstanding 8¾% Senior Notes due 2018 in a tender offer announced concurrently herewith, as well as repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit facility.

The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes may be resold by the initial purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor there be any sale of these securities in any state in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. APL is active in the gathering and processing segments of the midstream natural gas industry. In Oklahoma, southern Kansas, northern and western Texas, and Tennessee, APL owns and operates 12 active gas processing plants, 18 gas treating facilities, as well as approximately 10,100 miles of active intrastate gas gathering pipeline. APL also has a 20% interest in West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership, which is operated by Chevron Corporation. For more information, visit the Partnership's website at www.atlaspipeline.com or contact IR@atlaspipeline.com.

Atlas Energy, L.P. ATLS is a master limited partnership which owns and operates the general partner of its midstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., through all of the general partner interest, all the incentive distribution rights and an approximate 9% limited partner interest. Additionally, Atlas Energy owns all of the general partner Class A units and incentive distribution rights and an approximate 44% limited partner interest in its upstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.atlasenergy.com, or contact Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@atlasenergy.com.

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Atlas Pipeline does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in commodity process and local or national economic conditions and other risks detailed from time to time in Atlas Pipeline's reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

