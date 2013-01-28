VisionChina Media Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer Wei Liu

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionChina Media Inc. ("VisionChina Media" or the "Company") VISN, one of China's largest out-of-home digital television advertising networks on mass transportation systems today announced the appointment of Ms. Wei Liu as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

"We welcome Ms. Liu's decades of experience in mainstream media operations, as well as her comprehensive network of contacts in China's media and advertising industry," said Limin Li, chairman and chief executive officer of VisionChina Media. "She is a valuable addition to our senior management team, as we position VisionChina Media for the next phase of growth. I am confident Ms. Liu will leverage her experience and work well with the rest of the management team to optimize our management system and operations strategy, and establish a solid foundation for the Company's long-term growth."

Ms. Liu began her career in 1993 at the Hunan Broadcasting Group, one of the top satellite TV stations in China. She was one of the key founding members of the Hunan Traffic Radio Channel, where she held a number of positions including chief of the advertising department, deputy director and director. Ms. Liu helped establish the Hunan Traffic Radio Channel among China's first-tier radio channels with revenue growth of over 50% each year of her tenure there. In 2011, she was promoted to vice president of the Hunan Radio Station, where she produced a series of highly regarded events and was named as one of "The Top Ten Advertising Talents of Hunan Province."

About VisionChina Media Inc.

VisionChina Media Inc. VISN operates an out-of-home advertising network on mass transportation systems, including buses and subways. As of September 30, 2012, VisionChina Media's advertising network included 107,821 digital television displays on mass transportation systems in 19 of China's economically prosperous cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as secured by exclusive agency agreements or joint venture contract. VisionChina Media has the ability to deliver real-time, location-specific broadcasting, including news, stock quotes, weather and traffic reports, and other entertainment programming. For more information, please visit www.visionchina.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statements on Form F-1 and its annual reports on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

