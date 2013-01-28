MC Leeuwarden Selects ClinicalKey

AMSTERDAM, January 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Hospital in the Netherlands provides 650 clinicians access to Elsevier's 'clinical insight engine,' which delivers the most current clinically relevant, evidence-based answers

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced that MC Leeuwarden will provide its 650 clinicians with access to ClinicalKey, Elsevier's pioneering "clinical insight engine." MC Leeuwarden is part of a select group of hospitals in the Netherlands called the STZ (the association of tertiary medical teaching hospitals).

Under the terms of the agreement, MC Leeuwarden will have access to ClinicalKey the tool's content, which includes more than 900 textbooks, 500 top medical journals and 9,000 procedural videos, providing the most current clinically relevant evidence-based answers, as well as expert commentary, MEDLINE abstracts and select third-party journals.

"Fast access to the most current up-to-date medical and scientific information is a vital element for clinician's in their daily workflow. We were really impressed with ClinicalKey and what it has to offer," said Jelle Prins, Dean of the MC Leeuwarden Academy. "Clinical excellence is a big priority for us, and we are confident that this tool can help us to get access to the core-information and that it will provide our professionals with the latest state-of-the-art functionality. The way in which ClinicalKey presents its information is of real added value to our clinicians and organization."

Launched in April 2012, ClinicalKey provides the most current clinically relevant evidence-based answers, as well as expert commentary, MEDLINE abstracts and select third-party journals. Its clinical reference search engine is powered by Elsevier's Smart Content, tagged with EMMeT (Elsevier Merged Medical Taxonomy), which enables ClinicalKey to understand clinical terms and thus discover medical content that is the most relevant, plus find related content that would be missed by other search engines. Clinicians, professors and medical students are able to quickly move from topic overview to in-depth specialty information in order to meet every day clinical challenges.

"MC Leeuwarden is one of the progressive institutions in the Netherlands, and we are proud that it selected ClinicalKey for its clinical reference needs," said Sebastian Vos, Senior Vice President, e-Solutions, EMEA-LA, Health Science at Elsevier. "Our content is comprehensive, trusted and quick, and this will help MC Leeuwarden find the most accurate response to help advance their training and ultimately, improve patient care."

