Morgan Murphy Media Expands Relationship With Two New TV Stations Subscribing To Rentrak For Local TV Ratings Information

-- Rentrak's TV Information Will Help Morgan Murphy's Local Stations Develop More Efficient and Effective Ad Schedules --

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentrak Corporation RENT, the leader in multi-screen media measurement serving the advertising, television and entertainment industries, today announced an expanded multi-year Station View Essentials contract to provide local market TV ratings information to Morgan Murphy Media's ABC-affiliates in Yakima/Tri Cities, WA (KAPP-TV) and Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA (KVEW-TV).

"We are thrilled to be working with Rentrak, an emerging leader in the TV ratings space. Working with local advertisers to develop efficient and effective ad schedules is key to our station's success, and Rentrak's stable TV ratings and measurement of viewer consumption information will help us better organize and monetize the effectiveness for our clients," said Brian Paul Lubanski, Vice President & General Manager of KAPP 35 ABC Yakima and KVEW 42 ABC Tri Cities.

"We are excited that Morgan Murphy has chosen to expand their relationship with us to use Rentrak's TV ratings currency for stations in Washington," said Cathy Hetzel, Corporate President and President of Advanced Media and Information at Rentrak.

Rentrak's television ratings measurement service provides daily measurement of all TV networks nationally and at a granular level for TV stations in all 210 media markets nationwide. The service incorporates information from over 20 million televisions and is the only fully integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing data commercially available.

About Rentrak Corporation:

Rentrak RENT is the entertainment and marketing industries' premier provider of worldwide consumer viewership information, precisely measuring actual viewing behavior of movies and TV everywhere. Using our proprietary intelligence and technology, combined with advanced demographics, only Rentrak is the census currency for VOD and Movies. Rentrak provides the stable and robust audience measurement services that movie, television and advertising professionals across the globe have come to rely on to better deliver their business goals and more precisely target advertising across numerous platforms including box office, multiscreen television and home video. For more information on Rentrak, please visit www.rentrak.com

