Hologic to Showcase 3D Mammography and Other Recent Innovations in Healthcare at the 38th Arab Health Congress in Dubai

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Hologic or the Company) HOLX, a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of women, will feature 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) and other new innovations in healthcare at the 38th Arab Health Congress at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, 28 January through 31 January, 2013. The Arab Health Congress is the leading educational healthcare conference series in the Middle East, annually attracting over 83,000 attendees from 142 countries.

"The Arab Health Congress is our opportunity to reach out to physicians, administrators, hospitals and laboratories serving the fast growing healthcare market in the Middle East," said David Harding, Hologic's Senior Vice President and General Manager, International. "The Middle East is an important market for Hologic. We are investing significant resources to support the strategic growth of our business base in this area. This conference is the ideal venue for us to show potential customers our extensive portfolio of healthcare products and solutions."

Hologic is expanding its presence in the region by opening a new office in Dubai Healthcare City. The office, currently planned to be open in the first quarter of 2013, should provide enhanced service for customers and improved sales and marketing support for Hologic's strategic distribution partners in the Middle East.

Hologic products featured at Arab Health include:

Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

Hologic is the largest provider of 2D and 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) systems in the world. The Company offers a full line of flexible and robust systems designed to fit the needs of large and small hospitals, free standing imaging centers and mobile coaches.

Hologic's Selenia Dimensions 2D/3D mammography systems are installed in over 30 countries. More than a million women have been screened to date with the new technology. The system received CE marking in 2008 and is the only 3D system approved for sale in the U.S. A new C-View synthesized 2D image option available in countries recognizing the CE mark, is designed to provide workflow efficiencies and offer a lower dose alternative for patients.

Diagnostic Workstations

Hologic's SecurView diagnostic workstation features viewing tools designed to provide efficient reading of digital mammography and tomosynthesis exams, as well as 2D and 3D computer-aided detection applications and breast density assessment software.

Breast Biopsy Solutions

Hologic's new 3D mammography biopsy option for use with the Affirm biopsy guidance system, is designed to allow the use of tomosynthesis to locate and accurately target regions of interest for biopsy, including lesions visible only in tomosynthesis images. Hologic's ATEC breast biopsy system is designed to conduct minimally invasive biopsy procedures under stereotactic, ultrasound, or MRI guidance.

Bone Density and Body Composition Assessment

Hologic's Discovery bone densitometry platform features a new Advanced Body Composition Assessment package designed to assist clinicians with the diagnosis and monitoring of obesity related metabolic diseases, athletic training regimens and sports injury rehabilitation programs.

OB/GYN Surgical

Hologic's NovaSure endometrial ablation system is designed to offer a quick, simple procedure to treat heavy menstrual bleeding. This minimally invasive procedure can be performed in a physician's office, making it the procedure of choice for millions of women. Hologic's MyoSure tissue removal device is designed to provide fast, incision-less removal of fibroids and polyps.

Cervical Cancer Screening

Hologic's ThinPrep Pap Test and ThinPrep Imaging Systems are acknowledged worldwide as the gold standard for cervical cancer detection. The ThinPrep Pap Test provides improved disease detection compared to the conventional Pap smear and for further testing for HPV, Chlamydia, and Gonorrhea straight from the vial. The ThinPrep Imaging system provides increased sensitivity and specificity over manually reviewed ThinPrep Pap Test slides.

Prenatal Health

Hologic's fetal fibronectin test (fFn) aids in assessing preterm birth risk and may provide valuable information to support management and treatment options for the mother.

Molecular Diagnostic Solutions

Hologic's PANTHER System is a world class automation solution for small, medium and large laboratories. The APTIMA Trichomoniasis vaginalis Assay on the PANTHER System offers an amplified nucleic acid test to detect Trichomoniasis vaginalis, a common curable sexually transmitted infection. The assay may be used to test clinician-collected endocervical or vaginal swabs, and specimens collected in Hologic's ThinPrep vial from symptomatic or asymptomatic women.

Hologic, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products. The Company operates four core business units focused on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical and skeletal health. With a comprehensive suite of technologies and a robust research and development program, Hologic is committed to improving lives. The Company is headquartered in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.hologic.com .

