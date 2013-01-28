ñol

TGC Industries Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 7:01 AM | 4 min read

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TGC Industries, Inc. TGE today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2013 before the market opens.  In conjunction with the release, TGC Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, that same day at 9:30 a.m. eastern time (8:30 a.m. central time).

What:  

TGC Industries Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Monday, February 25, 2013 – 9:30 a.m. eastern / 8:30 a.m. central

How: 

Live via phone by dialing 480-629-9771 and asking for the TGC Industries  call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by  logging onto the web at the address below

Where: 

http://www.tgcseismic.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through March 11, 2013 and may be accessed by calling 303-590-3030 using passcode 4592349#.  A web cast archive will also be available at www.tgcseismic.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.     

TGC Industries, Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada.  The Company has branch offices in Houston, Midland, Oklahoma City and Calgary.

CONTACTS: 

Wayne Whitener                       

Chief Executive Officer                          

TGC Industries        


(972) 881-1099 

Jack Lascar / Karen Roan

DRG&L (713) 529-6600                

 

 

 

SOURCE TGC Industries, Inc.

Posted In: Press Releases