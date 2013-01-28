Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. POWL, a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, today announced that it will release fiscal 2013 first quarter results on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Wednesday, February 6, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What: Powell Industries First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, February 6, 2013 – 11:00 a.m. eastern time / 10:00 a.m. central time



How: Live via phone by dialing 480-629-9819 and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below



Where: http://www.powellind.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 13, 2013 and may be accessed by calling 303-590-3030 using passcode 4592331#. A web cast archive will also be available at www.powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at DRG&L at 713-529-6600 or email dmw@drg-l.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, engineers packaged solutions and systems for the control, distribution and management of electrical energy and other dynamic processes. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations, commuter railways and other vehicular transportation facilities. For more information, please visit www.powellind.com.

Contacts: Don R. Madison, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422





Ken Dennard / ksdennard@drg-l.com

Karen Roan / kcroan@drg-l.com

DRG&L / 713-529-6600



SOURCE Powell Industries, Inc.