Digital Utilities Ventures (DUTV) Launches Investor Relations Media Group

Creation of DUTV Press Room will keep Investors and IPTV Consumers well informed

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc DUTV, an innovator in Internet Protocol video transport systems, is pleased to announce the launch of the DUTV Press Room. The Press Room will consist of a virtual team of social media experts that will keep our current and potential investors informed on a daily basis on corporate operations, future developments, and product launches. Garry McHenry, CEO of Digital Utilities stated, "The recent completion of the TORQ merger has finally allowed us to focus on the operational aspects of our business as we move toward our goal of delivering cutting edge products in the IPTV and Telecommunication markets."

"Our first step was the release of our Twitter account DUTV Press Room@Vizzage2013. This account has already surpassed over 8,000 followers as we expand our reach to the investor and consumer markets. I am passionate about our investors being well informed of all operations and developments at DUTV on a regular basis. I am also committed to our social media and investor relations initiatives being fully operational and impactful when we release blockbuster news in the coming days and weeks," concludes McHenry.

Other global social media initiatives, along with TORQ merger revenue projections, potential partnerships with U.S. based, VoIP carriers, and the assignment of a new TORQ management team, will be forthcoming as well.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc – Digital Utilities Ventures is an intellectual property company and advanced technology incubator incorporated in the State of Delaware in June 2006. The Company was formed to utilize its innovative, Internet to TV and Cell Phone Communications System for the domestic and international Quad-Play/Convergence services market. The Company went public on March 26, 2009. Website: www.DUTV.US

For further information contact:

Garry McHenry

President

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc

Phone: 877-254-4195

E-mail: gmchenry@gmail.com

