Eco Building Products Continues The Education In All Disaster Prone Markets

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Building Products, Inc., ECOB announced today the company has secured an additional release for Lumber, Trusses and EWP products coated with Eco Building Products' lumber protection to build four homes shipping between January and March 2013. The Company has been supplying ECOB protected wood products to Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation to assist in the building of homes in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward. Recognizing the need for protection against Mold, Wood Rot and Termites, due to the inherent climate in New Orleans, ECOB protection was, and is an easy choice.

The Company has now shipped thirty home packages to date with four more on order ready to ship between January and March. Leveraging our affiliate network we are able to purchase and treat the lumber at Guthrie Lumber in Austin, Texas allowing ECOB to provide superior and cost effective service to the project. ECOB is currently in the planning stages to expand one of our affiliates into the local New Orleans market.

"On behalf of the Make It Right Foundation, we are thrilled to be part of Eco Building Products' endeavors," says Cesar Rodriguez, Procurement and Construction Services Manager for the Make It Right Foundation. "We rely on the support of innovative organizations like Eco Building Products and cannot thank them enough for helping us to rebuild this great city."

"Eco Building Products is setting the stage in all disaster areas, educating homeowners how to ask the right questions of their Insurance Companies, Contractors, Architects, Engineers, Lumber Companies and Building Departments. With the arrival of Defensive Building Practices into the mainstream market, the old ways to build using unprotected products is no longer acceptable," says Steve Conboy, President and CEO of Eco Building Products. "Eco focuses our energy on the ground in rebuild areas finding new markets instead of going and networking in places like Las Vegas at the International Builder Conference, because the Industry is on the verge of change on many fronts," added Conboy.

Eco Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of proprietary wood products treated with an eco-friendly proprietary chemistry that protects against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungus, rot-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites with ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco Building products, "Eco Red Shield" utilizing patent pending technology is the ultimate in wood protection, preservation, and fire safety to building components constructed of wood; from joists, beams and paneling, to floors and ceilings.

Phone: 1 888 Red Shld (888.733.7453)

Email: info@ecob.net

Web Site: www.ecob.net

Visit our media site at: http://www.ecobmedia.net/

Phone: 407-478-1120

