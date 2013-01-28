Cooper Standard Announces Appointment, Organizational Change for Asia Pacific Region

Appoints Lee to President, Asia Pacific; Emmi to Vice President, Business Development, Emerging Markets

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. COSH, a leading global supplier of automotive sealing, fluid and anti-vibration systems, today announced the appointment of Song Min Lee to the new position of president, Asia Pacific. Concurrent with Lee's appointment, Cooper Standard's Joe Emmi was named vice president, business development for emerging markets.

As president of the Asia Pacific region, Lee will focus on growing Cooper Standard's position in the region, while continuing to strengthen its local team and implementing the company's best business practices. He will be based at Cooper Standard's Asia Pacific headquarters in Kunshan, China.

"As we strive to accelerate our growth in key markets within the Asia Pacific region, Cooper Standard is strengthening its leadership team to support this strategic initiative," said Jeffrey Edwards, CEO, Cooper Standard. "Song's market knowledge, local expertise and prior business successes made him the ideal fit for this position. We welcome him to the Cooper Standard team and look forward to his leadership in expanding our growth and prominence in this thriving region."

Lee is a 22 year automotive industry veteran with extensive management experience in manufacturing engineering, product launch, sales and new business development with Ford Motor Co., Johnson Controls, Lear and Autoliv. He holds a Master of Science degree in management technology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from Washburn University. Lee also completed an Advanced Management Program from Seoul National University in Korea and is a veteran of the United States Marines.

In his new role, Emmi will move to Europe and utilize his global experience to focus on expanding Cooper Standard's presence in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. In his previous position of vice president and managing director for the Asia Pacific region, Emmi was based in Kunshan and successfully expanded Cooper Standard's regional business, as well as managed the integration of revenue and products from the company's regional joint venture partnerships.

"Joe's hard work and dedication to developing Cooper Standard in the Asia Pacific region has helped the company make significant strides in growing our presence there," said Edwards. "We thank Joe for his contributions in establishing a solid foundation in this important market and look forward to him generating similar results in other emerging markets."

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include body sealing, thermal and emissions, fluid and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs more than 22,000 people globally and operates in 19 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

