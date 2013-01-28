Torchmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchmark Corporation TMK will release Fourth Quarter 2012 earnings after the market closes on Monday, February 4, 2013. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4-2012 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investor Relations page. In conjunction with Torchmark's Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Release, you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Tuesday, February 5, 2013

11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at www.torchmarkcorp.com

on the Investor Relations page under "Conference Calls"

or

Call-In Number: 719-457-2689

(Pass Code: Torchmark)

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

SOURCE Torchmark Corporation