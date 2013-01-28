ñol

/R E P E A T -- Metro Inc. to release 2013 first quarter results/

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 7:00 AM | 1 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2013 /CNW Telbec/ - Metro Inc. financial results for the first quarter of 2012-2013 fiscal year will be released January 29, 2013. This release will be followed by a conference call held on January 29, 2013, at 4:00 p.m. (EST).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO, and Mr. François Thibault, Senior Vice-President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the financial results of the first quarter. This conference call will be followed by a question and answer period. This call is expected to last about 60 minutes.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialling (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 or by clicking here. The journalists and the public may access this conference via a listen mode only. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call at 1-855-859-2056 (passcode 89379219) or by clicking here until midnight February 28, 2013.

Metro Inc.
With annual sales of over $12 billion and over 65,000 employees, Metro Inc. is a leader in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Québec and Ontario, where it operates a network of more than 600 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as over 250 drugstores under the Brunet, The Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

SOURCE METRO INC.

Posted In: Press Releases