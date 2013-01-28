Elsevier Welcomes New Editor-in-Chief for European Urology

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, January 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, welcomes Dr. James Catto, MB ChB, PhD, FRCS (Urol), of the Academic Urology Unit, Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield (UK) as the new Editor-in-Chief of European Urology, the official journal of the European Association of Urology (EAU).

The journal has been a prestigious urological forum for over 35 years, and is currently read by more than 20,000 urologists across the globe. With an impact factor of 8.493, European Urology is now the leading scientific publication in the field of urology. Dr. Catto will replace Professor Montorsi effective January 1, 2014.

In his new role, Dr. Catto aims to strengthen the journal's success and envisions European Urology as a high quality and high impact journal which is supported by a robust multimedia platform and a user-friendly interface.

"We will expand into social media platforms and create a more interactive user experience. I will try to broaden our appeal to other professionals, but at our core we will remain a high quality urological journal that serves and highly values its readers and authors," explained Dr. Catto. "European Urology greatly contributes to the mission of the EAU - improving the care for patients with urological disease - and this is a tremendous motivation for me. As Editor-in-Chief, I will be able to focus the minds of our readership upon crucial clinical issues, whilst driving forward change and innovation. I aim to keep urologists at the forefront of clinical developments and make them key to high quality patient care."

"I am thankful to work with the EAU and also very grateful for its support and input over the last years. I look forward to working with the newly appointed Editor-in-Chief, Dr. James Catto and his editorial team. The management and cure of for instance prostate cancer as well as the advanced search for the basic mechanisms of urologic diseases are major and global challenges of the 21st century. Elsevier is confident to make European Urology a continuing and growing success for authors, readers and for the EAU," commented Koos Admiraal MD, Executive Publisher for Elsevier.

