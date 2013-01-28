BIOREM Announces $3.0 Million of New Orders

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSX-V:BRM ) ("Biorem" or "the Company") announced today that it has received four new orders totalling $3.0 million. Three of these orders are odour control projects at municipal waste water treatment plants; two being in the USA and the largest order, exceeding $900k , in Israel. The fourth order is for a combined odour/VOC (volatile organic compound) application in a USA energy-from-waste installation, representing a repeat order from the client. These orders are scheduled for completion over the next 18 month period.

"The company is continuing to build on its already strong backlog" said Peter Bruijns, President & CEO. "These orders are an excellent beginning to 2013 and indicate that our traditional markets are showing signs of strengthening."

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 700 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.