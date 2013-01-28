L&L to Relocate China Headquarters to Beijing

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- L & L Energy, Inc., LLEN ("L&L" or the "Company"), a Seattle-based company with a track record of profitable coal operations in China, announced today that it will relocate its China headquarters to Beijing after the Chinese New Year.

L&L's entered a lease to occupy approximately 4,400 square feet in Beijing's "Coal Tower." Originally built by China's Ministry of Coal, the Coal Tower is now owned by the China Coal Association, a semi-government agency representing China's coal industry. The Beijing headquarters will enhance L&L's ability to connect to policy and decision making on a ministry level, as well as increase business cooperation with other tenants and nearby companies, which include Shenhua Group, China Chengtong Metal Corporation, Tianjin Fuhao, and China Australia Coal Technology Company. L&L Director, Mr. Jingcai Yang, a former senior executive for Shenhua, will initially guide the Beijing office to increase business and future sales.

L&L's Chairman and CEO, who was in Beijing, commented, "We have already established a strong operational foundation in Yunnan and Guizhou. This strategic move to Beijing will increase our exposure to capital and new customers who are headquartered nearby."

Lee continued saying, "As a US Company operating in China, our unique platform gives us the advantage of accessing American technology and skills, both of which will be in great demand as China continues to improve their industry standards and efficiencies. Our new Beijing headquarters will play a key role in L&L's ability to stay at the forefront of this changing regulatory environment.

L&L will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening. Government officials and senior representatives from Datang Power, China Chengtong Metals Corp, Tianjin Fuhao and AVIC Coal Logistics are expected to attend.

