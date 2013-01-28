Continental Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Results on Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 28, 2013 at 9 a.m. CT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. CLR plans to announce fourth quarter 2012 earnings on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2013 at 9 a.m. CT to discuss results for the quarter.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Date: Thursday, February 28, 2013

Time: 9:00 a.m. CT

Dial in: (888) 680 - 0878

Intl. Dial in: (617) 213 - 4855

Pass code: 14983127

A replay will be available for 30 days after the call on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: (888) 286 - 8010

Intl. replay: (617) 801 - 6888

Pass code: 29374525

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to:

https://www.theconferencingservice.com/prereg/key.process?key=PCPLHQ7VN

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources is a Top 10 petroleum liquids producer in the United States. In October 2012, the Company announced a new five-year plan to triple production and proved reserves by year-end 2017. The Company's growth plan is based on developing its industry-leading leasehold in the nation's premier oil play, the Bakken of North Dakota and Montana, as well as its position in the SCOOP and Northwest Cana plays of Oklahoma. The company reported total revenues of $1.6 billion for 2011. Visit www.clr.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's future operations, performance, financial condition, production and reserves, schedules, plans, timing of development, returns, budgets, costs, business strategy, objectives, and cash flow, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "budget," "plan," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "strategy," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable and based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate. When considering forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, registration statements and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other announcements the Company makes from time to time.

The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, incident to the exploration for, and development, production, and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating crude oil and natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and the other risks described under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, registration statements and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC, and other announcements the Company makes from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, may make.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts :

Investors:

Warren Henry, VP Investor Relations

(405) 234 - 9127

Warren.Henry@CLR.com

Media:

Kristin Miskovsky, VP Public Relations

(405) 234 - 9480

Kristin.Miskovsky@CLR.com

