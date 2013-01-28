ñol

KongZhong Schedules Conference Call for 2012 Fourth Quarter Earnings

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:01 AM | 5 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- KongZhong Corporation KONG, a leading digital entertainment company in China, plans to release its 2012 fourth quarter financial results after the US financial markets close on February 21, 2013. The Company will host a conference call at 7:30 pm (EDT) to discuss the result.

(Speakers)

Leilei Wang, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jay Chang, Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong Time:

February 22, 2013, Friday, 8:30 am

Eastern Time:

February 21, 2013, Thursday, 7:30 pm

Pacific Time:

February 21, 2013, Thursday, 4:30 pm

CONFERENCE CALL ACCESS NUMBERS:

International Toll Dial-In Number:

+65 6723 9381

Local Dial-In Number(s):

China, Domestic Mobile

400 620 8038

China, Domestic

800 819 0121

Hong Kong

852 2475 0994

United States, New York

1 718 354 1231

International Toll Free Dial-In Number(s):

Hong Kong

800 93 0346

United States

1 866 519 4004

Conference ID# 9189 2250

REPLAY ACCESS NUMBERS:

 

International:

Toll Free Number(s):

+61 2 8199 0299

China

400 120 0932 / 800 870 0205

Hong Kong

800 963 117

United States

1 855 452 5696

Encore Dates: 21/02/2013 21:30 EST - 28/02/2013 23:59 EST

WEBCAST:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/it3ydz86/lan/en

SOURCE KongZhong Corporation

Posted In: Press Releases