Banco Bradesco - 2012 Results

SAO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The main figures of Bradesco (BM&FBovespa: BBDC3; BBDC4), BBD in 2012 are presented below:

1. Adjusted Net Income(1) in 2012 stood at R$11.523 billion (a 2.9% increase compared to the R$11.198 billion recorded in the same period last year), corresponding to earnings per share of R$3.02 and Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(2) of 19.2%.

2. Adjusted Net Income is composed of R$7.936 billion from financial activities, representing 68.9% of the total, and R$3.587 billion from insurance, pension plan and capitalization bond operations, which accounted for 31.1%.

3. On December 31, 2012, Bradesco's market capitalization stood at R$131.908 billion(3), up 23.3% over 2011.

4. Total Assets stood at R$879.092 billion in December 2012, a 15.4% increase over 2011. Return on Total Average Assets was 1.4%.

5. The Expanded Loan Portfolio(4) stood at R$385.529 billion in December 2012, up 11.5% during the same period in 2011. Operations with individuals totaled R$117.540 billion (up 8.2% from December 2011), while operations with companies totaled R$267,989 billion (up 13.1% from December 2011).

6. Assets under Management stood at R$1.225 trillion, varying 20.1% from December 2011.

7. Shareholders' Equity stood at R$70.047 billion in December 2012, up 26.0% from December 2011. Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.1% in December 2012, 11.0% of which fell under Tier I Capital.

8. Interest on Shareholders' Equity and Dividends were paid and recorded in provision to shareholders at the amount of R$3.895 billion from 2012 profit, of which R$1.574 billion was paid as monthly and interim dividends and R$2.321 billion was recorded in provision.

9. Financial Margin stood at R$43.793 billion, up 11.4% in comparison with 2011.

10. The Delinquency Ratio over 90 days stood at 4.1% on December 31, 2012 (3.9% on December 31, 2011).

11. The Efficiency Ratio(5) improved by 1.5 p.p. (from 43.0% in December 2011 to 41.5% in December 2012), whereas the "adjusted-to-risk" ratio stood at 52.7% (53.0% in December 2011).

12. Insurance Written Premiums, Pension Plan Contributions and Capitalization Bond Income totaled R$44.308 billion in 2012, up 17.7% over 2011. Technical Reserves stood at R$124.217 billion, up 19.8% from December 2011.

13. Investments in infrastructure, information technology and telecommunications amounted to R$4.408 billion in 2012.

14. Taxes and contributions, including social security, paid or recorded in provision, amounted to R$22.401 billion, of which R$9.645 billion referred to taxes withheld and collected from third parties and R$12.756 billion from Bradesco Organization activities, equivalent to 110.7% of Adjusted Net Income (1).

15. Bradesco has an extensive customer service network in Brazil, comprising 8,467 Service Points, with 4,686 branches and 3,781 Service Branches - PAs. Customers can also use 1,456 PAEs - ATMs (Automatic Teller Machines) in companies, 43,053 Bradesco Expresso service points, 34,859 Bradesco Dia & Noite ATMs and 12,975 Banco24Horas ATMs.

16. Payroll, plus charges and benefits, totaled R$10.373 billion. Social benefits provided to the 103,385 employees of the Bradesco Organization and their dependents amounted to R$2.523 billion, while investments in training and development programs totaled R$132.596 million.

17. On November 14, Bradesco common shares were selected to compose the MSCI Brazil Index, based on which several investment decisions are made, as of December 2012.

18. On November 30, Bradesco was once again included in the BM&FBOVESPA's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), reflecting the returns of a grouping composed of the shares of companies characterized by the best performances in all of the dimensions measuring corporate sustainability.

19. Bradesco is the first and only Brazilian bank authorized by the Central Bank to use its own internally-developed market risk management models to calculate regulatory capital as of January 2013.

20. Major Awards and Acknowledgments in the period:

Bradesco stood out with the best market value x shareholders' equity ratio at the end of 2012 among the publicly-held banks in Latin America and United States ( Economatica );

and ( ); Bradesco was elected the best Bank in Brazil and Latin America ( Latin Finance );

and ( ); Bradesco was considered the best Brazilian Bank in the 2012 The Bank Awards edition ( The Banker magazine);

magazine); Bradesco was considered the largest Brazilian private group by Valor Grandes Grupos ranking, which lists the 200 largest groups operating in the country. It also placed first among the 20 largest financial institutions ranking ( Valor Economico and Valor Data newspapers);

ranking, which lists the 200 largest groups operating in the country. It also placed first among the 20 largest financial institutions ranking ( and newspapers); Bradesco was highlighted in the Best at People Management survey in the special publication Valor Carreira ( Valor Economico newspaper, with technical support of Aon Hewitt ; and

( newspaper, with technical support of ; and The Folha Top of Mind award was granted to Bradesco and Bradesco Seguros (the latter for the 11th consecutive year) in Top Finances and Insurance categories, respectively (Folha de S.Paulo newspaper).

21. With regards to sustainability, Bradesco divides its actions into three pillars: (i) Sustainable Finances, focused on banking inclusion, social and environmental variables for loan approvals and product offerings; (ii) Responsible Management, focused on valuing professionals, improving the workplace and adopting eco-efficient practices; and (iii) Social and Environmental Investments, focused on education, the environment, culture and sports. In this area, we point out Fundação Bradesco, which has a 56-year history of extensive social and educational work, with 40 schools in Brazil. In 2012, it benefited 111,512 students in its schools, in Basic Education (from Kindergarten to High School and Vocational Training - High School Level), Education for Youth and Adults; and Preliminary and Continuing Qualification focused on the creation of jobs and generation of income. The nearly 47 thousand students in Basic Education are guaranteed free, quality education, uniforms, school supplies, meals and medical and dental assistance. Fundacao Bradesco also aided another 365,430 students through its distance learning programs, found at its e-learning portal "Virtual School." These students completed at least one of the many courses offered by the Virtual School. Furthermore, another 118,595 people benefited from projects and actions in partnerships with Digital Inclusion Centers (CIDs), the Educa+Acao Program and Technology courses (Educar e Aprender – Educate and Learn). To meet its social commitments, Fundacao Bradesco invested R$374.213 million in 2012 in its educational activities. A R$460.961 million investment is expected for 2013.



(1) According to non-recurring events described on page 8 of this Report on Economic and Financial Analysis; (2) Excludes mark-to-market effect of available-for-sale securities recorded under Shareholders' Equity; (3) R$134.257 billion considering the closing price of preferred shares (most traded share); (4) Includes sureties and guarantees, letters of credit, advances of credit card receivables, co-obligations in loan assignments (receivables-backed investment funds and mortgage-backed receivables), co-obligations in rural loan assignments, and operations bearing credit risk – commercial portfolio, which includes debentures and promissory notes; and (5) In the last 12 months.

