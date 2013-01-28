ICE Announces February 11 Launch of 16 New Oil, Iron Ore and API 8 South China Coal Contracts

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- IntercontinentalExchange ICE, a leading operator of global markets and clearing houses, today announced the introduction of 16 new energy contracts on ICE Futures Europe. The new contracts include global oil and ferrous metal futures products, as well as API 8* CFR South China coal futures, a cash settled contract based on the price of coal delivered into Southern China.

All of the new products are expected to be available for the trade date of Monday February 11, 2013, subject to regulatory non-objection. The new contracts are:

Global Oil Products

TMX C5 1b Future (TMC)

Fuel Oil Straight Run 0.5-0.7% FOB NWE Cargoes Future (FSR) (Platts) 1

Argus Eurobob Oxy FOB Rotterdam Barges vs Platts Naphtha CIF NWE Cargoes Future (EON) (Argus/Platts) 2

Daily Dated Brent Future 1,000 bbl (DDB) (Platts) 3

Brent CFD vs First Month Future 1,000 bbl (BFM) (Platts) 3

Brent CFD vs Second Month Future 1,000 bbl (BSM) (Platts) 3

Brent CFD vs Third Month Future 1,000 bbl (BTM) (Platts) 3

Daily Dated Brent vs Brent 1st Line Future (DBL) (Platts) 3

Singapore Mogas 92 Unleaded vs Brent 1st Line Future (STB) (Platts) 4

Singapore Mogas 95 Unleaded vs Brent 1st Line Future (SFB) (Platts) 4

Singapore Mogas 97 Unleaded vs Brent 1st Line Future (SSB) (Platts) 4

Urals North vs Dated Brent CFD Balmo Future (MAM-MBQ) (Platts) 3

Urals Med vs Dated Brent CFD Balmo Future (MED-MFH) (Platts)3

Coal

API 8* CFR South China coal futures (CRF) (Argus/IHS McCloskey Coal)5

Ferrous Metals

Iron Ore 62% Fe (TSI), CFR Tianjin Future (IOC) (The Steel Index) 6

Iron Ore 62% Fe (Platts IODEX) vs Iron Ore 62% Fe (TSI), CFR Tianjin Future (IOS) (Platts/TSI)7

With the products announced today, ICE will offer over 800 energy contracts. All ICE energy contracts are cleared at ICE Clear Europe.

This contract references Platts European Marketscan. This contract references Argus European Products report and Platts European Marketscan. These contracts reference Platts Crude Oil Marketwire. These contracts reference Platts Asia-Pacific /Arab Gulf Marketscan. This contract references Argus/McCloskey's Coal Price Index Report. This contract references The Steel Index's Iron Ore Daily Edition. This contract references Platts Steel Markets Daily and The Steel Index's Iron Ore Daily Edition.

* API 8 is a trademark of and is used under license from Argus Media Limited and IHS Global Limited. All copyrights and database rights in the API 8 index belong exclusively to Argus and IHS. Official prices for the API 8 are only available from Argus. Argus and IHS take no position on the purchase or sale of ICE's financially settled listings.

