Cimatron's Triple Machining Act at IMTEX, India

Machine tool partners to offer live demonstrations using CimatronE

GIVAT SHMUEL, Israel, January 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Cimatron Limited (NASDAQ and TASE: CIMT) today announced that three of India's leading machining solution providers will be performing live machining demonstrations powered by CimatronE at the IMTEX trade show in Bangalore, India, from January 24-30, 2013.

"Manufacturers of molds, dies and discrete parts across the world rely on CimatronE's CAD/CAM software for reliable and accurate machining of any part, regardless of complexity", said Mr Edsel Vaz, Cimatron's Country Manager for India.

"Indian manufacturers have discovered how effective CimatronE's machining strategies really are in powering machines, with record machining times and ultra-high surface quality.

"CimatronE has become the leading solution endorsed by many of India's machine tool companies and we are proud that three of the most prominent machine tool companies, BFW, MTAB and Askar Microns, will be using CimatronE to power their live machining demonstrations at the IMTEX trade show."

The MTAB display at IMTEX (Hall 5, booth B107) will feature the machining of the face of a Buddha, a cellphone casing, a computer mouse cover, and a shoe model. CimatronE capabilities employed will include micro milling.

The BFW machining demonstration (Hall 1A, booth A102) will feature the cutting of a turbine blade and a forging die.

Askar Microns' demonstration (Hall 3B, booth C109) will use CimatronE's 5-Axis.

CimatronE's NC programming capabilities include: built-in CAD functionality, 2.5 to 5 Axis machining, background toolpath calculations, efficient roughing, high quality finishing, plate machining and drilling, micro milling, a rich library of post-processors, and NC setup and tool table reports.

For more information about CimatronE in India, email Mr Vaz at info@cimatronindia.com.

Detailed information on CimatronE can be found at http://www.cimatrone.com.

About Cimatron

With 30 years of experience and more than 40,000 installations worldwide, Cimatron is a leading provider of integrated, CAD/CAM software solutions for mold, tool and die makers as well as manufacturers of discrete parts. Cimatron is committed to providing comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that streamline manufacturing cycles and ultimately shorten product delivery time.

The Cimatron product line includes the CimatronE and GibbsCAM brands with solutions for mold design, die design, electrodes design, 2.5 to 5 axes milling, wire EDM, turn, mill-turn, rotary milling, multi-task machining, and tombstone machining. Cimatron's subsidiaries and extensive distribution network serve and support customers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer plastics, electronics, and other industries in over 40 countries worldwide.

Cimatron's shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol CIMT. For more information, please visit Cimatron's web site at: http://www.cimatron.com

This press release includes forward looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

