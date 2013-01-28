VASCO To Release Q4 and Full Year 2012 Results On Thursday, February 21, 2013

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and ZURICH, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VDSI; www.vasco.com), announced today that it will release its Q4 and Full Year 2012 results on Thursday, February 21.

On February 21, at 10.00 am EST/16.00 CET, VASCO will hold a conference call, which will be streamed on the VASCO website (www.vasco.com).

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call will be announced shortly.

Mr. T. Kendall Hunt, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jan Valcke, President and COO and Mr. Cliff Bown, Executive Vice President and CFO of VASCO, will be available on February 21 to answer analyst, investor and media questions.

For more information contact: Jochem Binst , +32 2 609 97 00, jbinst@vasco.com

