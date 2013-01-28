Epson Introduces its New PowerLite Pro G-Series Projectors with up to 7,000 Lumens Using a Single Lamp

New Series Offers Higher Brightness and Advanced Technological Solutions for Corporate, Higher Education, House of Worship, and Rental and Staging Markets

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- (FETC Booth #709) Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced the new PowerLite® Pro G-series installation projectors. Building upon the success of the previous generation of Pro G projectors, this new series offers seven diverse projector models with advanced features such as edge blending, 360-degree installation, six optional lenses, and several connectivity options. Ranging from 4,500 to 7,000 lumens of color brightness and white light brightness2 with a single lamp, the projectors are designed for medium to large custom installations in corporations, higher education, houses of worship, and rental and staging.

"Venues using installation projectors require bright, flexible and reliable projection solutions, which is what we are delivering with the Pro G-series," said Sean Gunduz, product manager, High Lumen Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "These installation projectors offer brighter solutions and integrate the most recent technological advancements in the industry, such as edge-blending technology for curved and corner screens and HDBaseT and HD-SDI connectivity options, which will benefit customers across many markets and maximize their ROI."

The new PowerLite Pro G models offer lumen and resolution combinations to meet a range of installation needs:

Product Lumens3 Resolution Color Pricing* PowerLite Pro G6050W 5,500 WXGA White $3,799 PowerLite Pro G6150 6,500 XGA White $3,599 PowerLite Pro G6450WU 4,500 WUXGA White $3,999 PowerLite Pro G6550WU 5,200 WUXGA White $4,999 PowerLite Pro G6750WU 6,000 WUXGA White $5,999 PowerLite Pro G6800 7,000 XGA Black $4,799 PowerLite Pro G6900WU 6,000 WUXGA Black $6,499

Featuring a new design and improvements, including a new chassis and cooling system, the Pro G-series includes several advanced features from the Epson® PowerLite Pro Z-series projectors, such as edge blending, 360-degree installation for more flexible setup, and Point and Arc image correction. The projectors are also equipped with features to enrich the video viewing experience, including frame interpolation to deliver sharper and smoother pictures during fast motion videos, and the Faroudja DCDi chipset to enhance video quality with deinterlacing. The Pro G-series also offer high image quality, including life-like color reproduction and C2Fine™ Technology for darker blacks, and are housed in black or white casing to easily blend into any venue.

New and Upgraded Features on the PowerLite Pro G-Series:

These new models also offer advanced features and functionality for high-end custom installation scenarios, including:

Short throw lens: With zoom and lens shift capabilities

With zoom and lens shift capabilities Advanced adjustment capabilities : Includes color uniformity and pixel alignment adjustments

: Includes color uniformity and pixel alignment adjustments Lens shift lock : Prevents natural lens shifting due to vibration and/or gravity

: Prevents natural lens shifting due to vibration and/or gravity Advanced Split Screen: Two side-by-side windows and three layout options; video and presentation materials run simultaneously; now supports two digital inputs

Two side-by-side windows and three layout options; video and presentation materials run simultaneously; now supports two digital inputs 3D Stackable: For stacked 3D applications using polarized passive glasses

For stacked 3D applications using polarized passive glasses Remote Control: Improved remote includes three user buttons for added customization

Advanced Connectivity Options

The PowerLite Pro G6750WU, Pro G6900WU and Pro G6800 include connectivity options for HDBaseT, a new technology that integrates full HD video and audio, Ethernet, and serial communication, into a single CAT 5/6 cable that can be extended up to 328 feet. HDBaseT eliminates costly and labor intensive cable extension process and signal repeaters for large venue installations. The Pro G6900WU and Pro G6800 integrate connectivity for HD-SDI, which is the standard for transmitting uncompressed broadcast-grade HD video and signals over short distances, predominantly used in professional television studios.

Color Brightness Specification and Projector Performance

The new color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color brightness without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today's high definition content, teachers and students want to enjoy content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness enables an even brighter color image for larger screen sizes and on a larger variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. Whether projecting a presentation, interactive lesson or movie, Epson's line of education projectors deliver consistent color brightness and white brightness, allowing students and teachers to view life-like reproduction of any content.

Availability and Support

The PowerLite Pro G6550WU, Pro G6450WU, Pro G6050W, Pro G6150 will ship in April; the Pro G6750WU will ship in May; and the Pro G6900WU and Pro G6800 will ship in July through pro audio/visual dealers. Epson's PowerLite Pro projectors come with a three-year limited warranty that includes two elite technical support services – Epson PrivateLine® phone support where projector owners can directly access an expedited support telephone line by using a phone card that is included with the product, and a Road Service projector replacement program that includes projector exchange in one business day. For additional information about the new PowerLite Pro projectors, visit www.epson.com/ProG.

About Epson

Epson is a global imaging and innovation leader whose product lineup ranges from inkjet printers and 3LCD projectors to sensors and other microdevices. Dedicated to exceeding the vision of its customers worldwide, Epson delivers customer value based on compact, energy-saving, and high-precision technologies in markets spanning enterprise and the home to commerce and industry.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 97 companies around the world, and is proud of its ongoing contributions to the global environment and the communities in which it operates. Epson America, Inc. based in Long Beach, Calif. is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.epson.com.

You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EpsonAmerica), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica) and (http://twitter.com/EpsonEducation) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonTV).

