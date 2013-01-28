MediaTek Announces World's 1st 5-in-1 Multi-GNSS Receiver SoC Solutions Supporting Beidou Satellite Navigation System

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc., a leading fabless semiconductor company for wireless communications and digital multimedia solutions, today announced the availability of its MT3332/MT3333, the world's first 5-in-1 multi-GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver SoC solutions that support the Beidou Satellite Navigation System. The Beidou system has been commercially operational since the end of 2012, and is currently a constellation of 16 satellites providing positioning, navigation and timing services to the Asia-Pacific region. It can identify a user's location to 10m (33ft), their velocity to within 0.2 meters per second, and clock synchronization signals (one-way) to within 10 nanoseconds. Beidou will be one of the most important satellite navigation systems to eventually cover the entire globe by 2020.

The MediaTek MT3332/MT3333 can discover GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS constellations. Featuring a multi-GNSS receiver design, the MT3332/MT3333 can reduce the cumulative distance and positioning error accumulated over time/multiple hops, and significantly improve navigation/positioning accuracy. The MT3332/MT3333 also come with excellent signal acquisition and tracking sensitivity, which efficiently enhances signal quality within dense cities, tunnels and/or multi-storey car-parks, while delivering a better user experience. Moreover, thanks to its highly integrated, low-cost and ultra-compact system architecture, the MT3332/MT3333 enable multi-GNSS receivers with the same reference board for mobile, industrial and automotive navigation applications.

"The proliferation of LBS (location-based services) using mobile applications over wireless networks such as 'social check-in' or 'nearby service recommending' is driving demand for greater satellite navigation performance and coverage beyond existing technologies. This will also lead to the rapid adoption of multi-GNSS receiver solutions in smartphones, tablets and automotive vehicles because LBS is now an indispensable way for people to interact/communicate with each other on a daily basis," said SR Tsai, General Manager of the Wireless Connectivity and Networking Business Unit at MediaTek. "We believe the market for Beidou-compatible multi-GNSS receivers in China will accelerate in the coming years. MediaTek will deliver new products that offer high value and are capable of meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the Beidou navigation system market through continuous product innovation. The MT3332/MT3333 are designed to accelerate the realization of satellite navigation services anytime, anywhere, in a seamless fashion."

The MT3332/MT3333 also incorporate MediaTek's unique "AlwaysLocate™" technology that can identify the state in which the user is (regardless of on-the-go or sleeping) and automatically adjust the satellite signal receiving modes for more accurate and reliable navigation services, and to save the battery power of the navigation system.

The MediaTek MT3332/MT3333 are currently in mass production stage and already being designed into major satellite navigation systems and mobile communication platforms worldwide.

