Anite Significantly Expands its Performance Testing Offering

FLEET, England, January 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Anite acquires Propsim® channel emulation product set from Elektrobit and launches internal fading capability for existing portfolio

Anite, a global leader in wireless equipment testing technology, today announces the acquisition of the Propsim® channel emulation product set from Elektrobit, a global leader in software and hardware solutions for the wireless and automotive industries. The acquisition is in line with Anite's wider strategy to further expand its product portfolio within Performance testing.

The market leading Propsim® branded portfolio of radio channel emulators are designed to replicate wireless environments and isolate performance issues of wireless equipment in order to ensure the reliable functionality of any broadband wireless technology, such as 4G LTE. The acquisition of the Propsim® product set enables Anite to broaden its product offering and expand into new customer segments, including network infrastructure interoperability testing.

The evolution of wireless technologies, such as LTE and their complex antenna configurations is leading to an increased need for Performance testing in order to maintain high end-user experience. The emulation of different radio channel conditions within a laboratory environment is a key enabler in providing comprehensive Performance test solutions.

Anite today also announces the launch of an internal baseband fading capability for all existing handset test products that utilise the latest Anite 9000 hardware platform. Existing users are able to add fading technology to their test systems as a software upgrade. This is a cost effective option for users that want to address the latest performance test requirements with their existing products; especially data throughput testing for both GCF certification and network operator acceptance test plans. This launch is complementary to the Propsim® portfolio acquisition, and together both developments help give Anite a comprehensive ability to address the Performance test needs of customers developing and testing interoperability of wireless equipment.

Chris Humphrey, Anite's Chief Executive said, "The increasing market demand for more integrated wireless laboratory test solutions makes Anite a natural fit for Propsim® . Anite's established market and technology leadership, and its substantial global sales and support footprint, combined with the acknowledged expertise and market leading channel emulation solutions the Propsim® brand, creates a dedicated supplier with a more complete product offering."

About Anite

Anite provides a comprehensive range of critical IT solutions to the Wireless and Travel sectors across the globe. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Anite develops and implements software as well as provides consultancy, systems integration and managed services to ensure that our customers operate effectively and securely. By using the latest technologies to deliver quality and cost-effective solutions, Anite meets customers' specific requirements and realises tangible results for its clients.



Anite offers rigorous yet simplified wireless equipment testing, accelerating new devices to market. A global market leader, Anite has over 20 years of experience providing cutting-edge technology to chipset and device manufacturers, operators, test laboratories and network equipment manufacturers. Anite was the first company to verify LTE conformance test cases in 2009 and has consistently remained at the forefront of the wireless testing industry. Its highly flexible and reliable hardware and software solutions make Anite a key partner to the major Telecoms manufacturers and operators. With a diverse team focused on exceeding expectations, Anite draws upon worldwide expertise and is enthusiastic about the future of LTE and LTE-Advanced.

Headquartered in the UK, Anite has offices in 15 countries across Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit http://www.anite.com .

About Elektrobit (EB)

EB creates advanced technology and turns it into enriching end-user experiences. EB is specialized in demanding embedded software and hardware solutions for wireless and automotive industries. The net sales for the year 2011 totalled MEUR 162.2. Elektrobit Corporation is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. http://www.elektrobit.com.

