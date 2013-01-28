Sidra Medical and Research Center Selects Omnicell G4 Medication Management Solutions for Its State-of-the-Art Facility

Multi-Billion Dollar New All-Digital Medical Facility to Implement Omnicell's Advanced Medication Automation Solutions in Qatar

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. OMCL, a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and analytics software for healthcare facilities and its partner, Mannai Corporation, today announced that the highly anticipated, all-digital Sidra Medical and Research Center has selected Omnicell as the exclusive provider of automated medication management solutions throughout its facility. Omnicell's G4 platform will serve as an integral component of Sidra's planned wireless and virtually paperless nursing and pharmacy operations. Sidra's mission is to provide world-class patient care along with medical education and research. To support the achievement of these goals, the Qatar Foundation has committed $7.9 billion, one of the largest endowments of its kind in the world.

After a competitive global review process of the most advanced medication automation technology, Omnicell's G4 platform was selected for its unique capabilities and overall patient safety benefits. Omnicell's highly interoperable solutions and advanced technology perfectly complement Sidra's goals of empowering providers through easier access to information, enabling the highest possible quality of patient care.

"As we strive to establish Sidra as one of the most modern medical facilities in the world, it is vital that we implement a medication automation solution that will integrate effortlessly with our other care delivery processes and systems," said Sidra's chief of health informatics Dr. Alistair Erskine. "We selected Omnicell's technologically advanced solutions because we are confident that this will help fulfill our vision of providing truly exceptional patient care. Omnicell, with its experience in the region, is an important relationship for Sidra as we build and strengthen our reputation as a leader in health care, medical research and academic medical training throughout the Middle East. We look forward to cooperating with Omnicell for many years to come."

Sidra will open with around 400 beds while putting infrastructure in place to enable expansion to 550 beds in a subsequent phase. Sidra plans to use Omnicell technologies throughout the facility and intends to increase deployment over time to meet the hospital's growing needs as it expands. In addition to the OmniRx® G4 automated medication dispensing cabinets (ADCs), the following Omnicell technologies will be implemented:

Omnicell's Anesthesia Workstation™, an automated dispensing cabinet that improves medication security in the operating room without sacrificing convenient access to medications and supplies.



Savvy™, a mobile medication workstation designed to streamline the medication administration process and provide safe and secure transportation of medications from the ADC to the patient's bedside, helping nurses administer medications more quickly, saving time for other patient care tasks.



Anywhere RN™ remote medication management software, which provides nurses with a flexible approach to the medication administration process that positively impacts nursing and patient safety. It is a web-based application designed specifically for nurses that lets them remotely access the Omnicell cabinets from virtually any computer or workstation in the patient care area, including the Savvy mobile medication workstation.



Study data shows that with Anywhere RN running on Savvy mobile medication systems or networked workstations, nurses are interrupted on average 54 percent less during critical medication administration procedures, and they also spend an average of 33 percent less time doing administrative duties at the dispensing cabinet. Nurses are thus freed to spend more time focusing on their clinical work and spending time with their patients. 1

"Omnicell is confident that Sidra's commitment to providing outstanding patient care through the use of the most innovative technologies will quickly propel them to become one of the Middle East's top health facilities. We are honored to be selected to work with this groundbreaking medical center, furthering our commitment to work with world-class healthcare facilities in this rapidly growing region of the world," said Gary Ervin, Vice President International, at Omnicell. "As an all-digital facility, the integration of data and workflows between technologies is imperative to Sidra's success, and we are pleased to offer a solution that can meet their needs."

"Espousing Sidra Medical Research Center's mission to provide world-class patient care, we are extremely proud to be partnering with Omnicell to bring in a top-notch pharmacy automation solution, which maximizes medication safety and workflow efficiency," said Alekh Grewal, Group CEO, Mannai Corporation. "Since its inception, Mannai Medical Division, with its team of certified delivery and support professionals, has been constantly striving to provide state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology solutions which are in line with Qatar's vision to promote quality health care for its people."

About Sidra Medical & Research Center

Sidra Medical and Research Center is a groundbreaking hospital, research and education institution, currently under construction in Doha, Qatar, that will focus on the health and wellbeing of women and children regionally and globally. Sidra will be a fully digital facility, incorporating the most advanced information technology applications in clinical, research and business functions. Sidra will initially have around 400 beds with infrastructure to enable expansion to 550 beds in a subsequent phase.

Sidra represents the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser who serves as its Chairperson. The high-tech facility will not only provide world-class patient care but will also help build Qatar's scientific expertise and resources. Sidra will be funded by a US$7.9 billion endowment from Qatar Foundation, one of the largest endowments of its kind in the world.

Sidra is part of a dynamic research and education environment in Qatar that includes leading international institutions, such as: Sidra's academic partner Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar, and Qatar Science and Technology Park. Through strong partnerships with leading institutions around the world, Sidra is creating an intellectual ecosystem to help advance scientific discovery through investment in medical research.

Sidra will have a unique working structure with inter-professional collaboration at the heart, providing the best holistic care for patients and an unparalleled learning environment for its medical professionals. Sidra will combine the best in design, technology, operations and practices from medical centers around the world – to offer its employees an environment that is at once familiar and extraordinary.

About Mannai Corporation Q.S.C.

Mannai Corporation Q.S.C. is a public company headquartered in Qatar with over 3,000 employees. Its diverse range of business areas include automotive distribution and service, information and communication technology, engineering services to the oil and gas sector, home appliances and electronics, travel services, logistics, geotechnical and geological services, facilities management, trading and commercial representation.

In the healthcare sector, Mannai Medical division offers healthcare equipment and systems from some of the world's leading healthcare technology providers and offers installation, commissioning, application support and post-warranty services. A number of turnkey projects have been deployed in hospitals that include complete Medical Gas Pipeline Systems (MGPS), Medical Architectural System, Pneumatic Tube Systems (PTS), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Monitoring Devices, Scientific and Laboratory Systems among others.

Please visit www.mannai.com for more information.

About Omnicell

For over 20 years the mission of Omnicell OMCL has been creating new efficiencies to improve patient care, anywhere it is delivered. Omnicell is a leading supplier of comprehensive automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home.

Since 1992, more than 2,600 Acute Care customers worldwide have utilized Omnicell's medication automation, supply chain and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety. Omnicell Non-Acute Care solutions, under the MTS Medication Technologies brand, provide innovative medication adherence packaging solutions that can reduce costly hospital readmissions and enable approximately 6,000 institutional and retail pharmacies worldwide to maintain high accuracy and quality standards in medication dispensing and administration while optimizing productivity and controlling costs.

