Omnicell to Showcase Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2013

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc., OMCL, a leading global provider of medication and supply management solutions and analytics software for healthcare facilities, will exhibit their award-winning G4 technology and other solutions, including its innovative MTS medication adherence packaging systems, at the Arab Health conference at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Attended by more than 80,000 healthcare professionals, the 2013 Arab Health Conference is the largest and most prestigious annual healthcare conference in the region. A returning exhibitor at Arab Health, Omnicell is committed to delivering the very best in medication and supply management technology to its Middle Eastern hospital and health system customers. Contributing to the company's reputation as a trusted industry presence in the region, Omnicell's Dubai office and training center, opened in May 2011, continues to provide training for Omnicell customers and business partners in the Middle East to further their knowledge of the latest advances in medication safety.

"Omnicell is pleased to return to the Arab Health conference with the very best in medication and supply automation," said Gary Ervin, vice president of international operations at Omnicell, Inc. "We are also joined by our colleagues from MTS Medication Technologies, which Omnicell acquired in May 2012. Both are healthcare leaders known for delivering award-winning solutions tailored to meet local requirements for our customers throughout the Middle East."

At the 2013 Arab Health Conference, Omnicell will demonstrate the following products from the G4 platform:

OmniRx® G4 Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets (ADCs) manage, store and dispense medications, while allowing nurses to print patient-specific labels right from the ADC during medication issue. The ADCs also include the new Touch & Go™ G4 biometric ID system, designed with state-of-the-art biometrics hardware and software to improve efficiency and security.

Anesthesia Workstation™ , an automated dispensing cabinet for the operating room that allows for secure, convenient access to drugs required during surgery and automatically documents controlled substances, relieving the anesthesiologist of the tedious task of counting medications.

Savvy™ Mobile Medication Workstation is a mobile medication system that streamlines the medication administration process and provides safe and secure transportation of medications from the ADC to the patient's bedside. Savvy incorporates Anywhere RN™, a web-based application designed specifically for nurses that provides real-time remote access to the Omnicell ADC from virtually any computer or workstation in the patient care area.

MTS Medication Technologies solutions which will be presented in Omnicell's 2013 Arab Health Conference display include:

Easyblist™ OnDemand Multi-Med (OD 400), an efficient multi-dose packaging system that uses MTS OnDemand technology to dispense multiple medications for patients quickly and accurately.

Easyblist™ DB500, a small desktop machine designed to transform the time-consuming task of de-blistering medication from manufacturer packs.

Easyblist™ MTS350, a desktop semi-automated filling and sealing machine ideal for pharmacists looking to produce heat-sealed monthly care packs on a medium to large scale.

Easyblist™ Unit Dose, a foil labeling system that meets the needs of the long-term care pharmacy by producing high quality bar code-scannable label sheets quickly and efficiently.

Easyblist™ weekly pill packs and monthly care packs, which provide a cost effective way to help patients take their medication. Each blister can hold multiple medications to be taken at a set time and day.

For over 20 years the mission of Omnicell OMCL has been creating new efficiencies to improve patient care, anywhere it is delivered. Omnicell is a leading supplier of comprehensive automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home.

Since 1992, more than 2,600 Acute Care customers worldwide have utilized Omnicell's medication automation, supply chain and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety. Omnicell Non-Acute Care solutions, including its MTS Medication Technologies brand, provide innovative medication adherence packaging solutions that can reduce costly hospital readmissions and enable approximately 6,000 institutional and retail pharmacies worldwide to maintain high accuracy and quality standards in medication dispensing and administration while optimizing productivity and controlling costs.

