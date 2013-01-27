Rentrak Announces Worldwide Box Office Results For Weekend Of January 27, 2013

--Only Rentrak Provides the Global Standard in Box Office Reporting--
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentrak Corporation RENT, the global leader in box office measurement, today announced the worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2013 as compiled by the company's Box Office Essentials™ and International Box Office Essentials theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted standard for all studio box office reporting, Rentrak provides intelligence into overnight theatre-level reporting across the global theatrical market. Coupled with the official reported data, studios are able to analyze admissions and gross results in over 50 territories using Rentrak's suite of products.
Rentrak's President of Theatrical Worldwide, Ron Giambra commented, "Django Unchained continues at No.1 worldwide, with an estimated weekend gross of $47.9 million from 65 markets. The worldwide cume now stands at $257.8 million. Also, Jack Reacher has crossed the $100 million mark internationally and Les Miserables is over $300 million worldwide."
The top-12 domestic weekend box office estimates listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, 2013 are below.
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters - Paramount - $19.0M
- Mama - Universal - $12.9M
- Silver Linings Playbook - The Weinstein Company - $10.0M
- Zero Dark Thirty - Sony - $9.8M
- Parker - FilmDistrict - $7.0M
- Django Unchained - The Weinstein Company - $5.0M
- Movie 43 - Relativity Media - $5.0M
- Gangster Squad - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
- Broken City - 20th Century Fox - $4.0M
- Les Miserables - Universal - $3.9M
- Lincoln - Disney - $3.9M
- Haunted House, A - Open Road - $3.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Territories
|
Domestic
|
Django Unchained
|
47,905,000
|
42,900,000
|
5,005,000
|
257,794,826
|
111,500,000
|
146,294,826
|
SNY
|
65
|
TWC
|
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
|
44,000,000
|
25,000,000
|
19,000,000
|
54,800,000
|
35,800,000
|
19,000,000
|
PAR
|
21
|
PAR
|
Skyfall
|
35,400,000
|
35,400,000
|
-
|
1,077,752,887
|
776,500,000
|
301,252,887
|
SNY
|
31
|
SNY
|
Life Of Pi
|
20,200,000
|
17,550,000
|
2,650,000
|
525,890,360
|
422,400,000
|
103,490,360
|
FOX
|
61
|
FOX
|
Les Miserables
|
17,911,700
|
14,000,000
|
3,911,700
|
312,936,850
|
175,700,000
|
137,236,850
|
UNI
|
34
|
UNI
|
Lincoln
|
14,574,000
|
10,700,000
|
3,874,000
|
181,762,000
|
14,700,000
|
167,062,000
|
FOX
|
23
|
DIS
|
Mama
|
13,960,190
|
1,100,000
|
12,860,190
|
51,347,630
|
2,700,000
|
48,647,630
|
UNI
|
8
|
UNI
|
Zero Dark Thirty
|
13,400,000
|
3,600,000
|
9,800,000
|
77,603,847
|
7,700,000
|
69,903,847
|
UNI
|
6
|
SNY
|
Silver Linings Playbook
|
13,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
85,464,627
|
16,000,000
|
69,464,627
|
MUL
|
9
|
TWC
|
Gangster Squad
|
11,000,000
|
6,800,000
|
4,200,000
|
67,746,867
|
28,100,000
|
39,646,867
|
WB
|
48
|
WB
|
Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The
|
10,610,000
|
7,300,000
|
3,310,000
|
939,548,470
|
646,300,000
|
293,248,470
|
WB
|
64
|
WB
|
Miracle In Cell No.7
|
9,700,000
|
9,700,000
|
-
|
9,770,000
|
9,770,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
1
|
-
|
Impossible, The
|
9,180,000
|
7,200,000
|
1,980,000
|
130,141,755
|
116,800,000
|
13,341,755
|
MUL
|
50
|
LGF
|
Movie 43
|
7,800,000
|
2,800,000
|
5,000,000
|
7,820,000
|
2,820,000
|
5,000,000
|
MUL
|
5
|
REL
|
Parker
|
7,000,000
|
-
|
7,000,000
|
7,000,000
|
-
|
7,000,000
|
MUL
|
1
|
FMDI
|
Wreck-It Ralph
|
6,616,000
|
5,900,000
|
716,000
|
368,269,000
|
185,800,000
|
182,469,000
|
DIS
|
62
|
DIS
|
Flight
|
5,720,000
|
5,500,000
|
220,000
|
105,157,741
|
11,700,000
|
93,457,741
|
MUL
|
14
|
PAR
|
Last Stand, The
|
5,300,000
|
3,200,000
|
2,100,000
|
18,033,945
|
7,400,000
|
10,633,945
|
MUL
|
26
|
LGF
|
Parental Guidance
|
5,025,000
|
2,500,000
|
2,525,000
|
105,367,813
|
34,500,000
|
70,867,813
|
FOX
|
34
|
FOX
|
Jack Reacher
|
4,685,000
|
3,800,000
|
885,000
|
183,538,093
|
105,300,000
|
78,238,093
|
PAR
|
58
|
PAR
|
Broken City
|
4,500,000
|
500,000
|
4,000,000
|
15,894,989
|
625,000
|
15,269,989
|
MUL
|
3
|
FOX
|
Haunted House, A
|
4,351,560
|
1,000,000
|
3,351,560
|
38,947,541
|
3,400,000
|
35,547,541
|
MUL
|
2
|
OPRD
|
Man On The Edge
|
4,000,000
|
4,000,000
|
-
|
21,500,000
|
21,500,000
|
-
|
SHO
|
1
|
-
|
|
