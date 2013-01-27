ñol

Rentrak Announces Worldwide Box Office Results For Weekend Of January 27, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 27, 2013 4:37 PM | 44 min read

--Only Rentrak Provides the Global Standard in Box Office Reporting--

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentrak Corporation RENT, the global leader in box office measurement, today announced the worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2013 as compiled by the company's Box Office Essentials™ and International Box Office Essentials theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted standard for all studio box office reporting, Rentrak provides intelligence into overnight theatre-level reporting across the global theatrical market. Coupled with the official reported data, studios are able to analyze admissions and gross results in over 50 territories using Rentrak's suite of products.

Rentrak's President of Theatrical Worldwide, Ron Giambra commented, "Django Unchained continues at No.1 worldwide, with an estimated weekend gross of $47.9 million from 65 markets. The worldwide cume now stands at $257.8 million. Also, Jack Reacher has crossed the $100 million mark internationally and Les Miserables is over $300 million worldwide."

The top-12 domestic weekend box office estimates listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, 2013 are below.

  1. Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters - Paramount - $19.0M
  2. Mama - Universal - $12.9M
  3. Silver Linings Playbook - The Weinstein Company - $10.0M
  4. Zero Dark Thirty - Sony - $9.8M
  5. Parker - FilmDistrict - $7.0M
  6. Django Unchained - The Weinstein Company - $5.0M
  7. Movie 43 - Relativity Media - $5.0M
  8. Gangster Squad - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
  9. Broken City - 20th Century Fox - $4.0M
  10. Les Miserables - Universal - $3.9M
  11. Lincoln - Disney - $3.9M
  12. Haunted House, A - Open Road - $3.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


 Weekend BO Estimate  (USD)

 Weekend Release Cume  (USD)

 Distributor

Title

 Worldwide

 Int'l

 Domestic

 Worldwide

 Int'l 

 Domestic

Int'l

No. of Territories

Domestic

Django Unchained

47,905,000

42,900,000

5,005,000

257,794,826

111,500,000

146,294,826

 SNY

65

 TWC

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters

44,000,000

25,000,000

19,000,000

54,800,000

35,800,000

19,000,000

 PAR

21

 PAR

Skyfall

35,400,000

35,400,000

-

1,077,752,887

776,500,000

301,252,887

 SNY

31

 SNY

Life Of Pi

20,200,000

17,550,000

2,650,000

525,890,360

422,400,000

103,490,360

 FOX

61

 FOX

Les Miserables

17,911,700

14,000,000

3,911,700

312,936,850

175,700,000

137,236,850

 UNI

34

 UNI

Lincoln

14,574,000

10,700,000

3,874,000

181,762,000

14,700,000

167,062,000

 FOX

23

 DIS

Mama

13,960,190

1,100,000

12,860,190

51,347,630

2,700,000

48,647,630

 UNI

8

 UNI

Zero Dark Thirty

13,400,000

3,600,000

9,800,000

77,603,847

7,700,000

69,903,847

 UNI

6

 SNY

Silver Linings Playbook

13,000,000

3,000,000

10,000,000

85,464,627

16,000,000

69,464,627

 MUL

9

 TWC

Gangster Squad

11,000,000

6,800,000

4,200,000

67,746,867

28,100,000

39,646,867

 WB

48

 WB

Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The

10,610,000

7,300,000

3,310,000

939,548,470

646,300,000

293,248,470

 WB

64

 WB

Miracle In Cell No.7

9,700,000

9,700,000

-

9,770,000

9,770,000

-

 MUL

1

-

Impossible, The

9,180,000

7,200,000

1,980,000

130,141,755

116,800,000

13,341,755

 MUL

50

 LGF

Movie 43

7,800,000

2,800,000

5,000,000

7,820,000

2,820,000

5,000,000

 MUL

5

 REL

Parker

7,000,000

-

7,000,000

7,000,000

-

7,000,000

MUL

1

 FMDI

Wreck-It Ralph

6,616,000

5,900,000

716,000

368,269,000

185,800,000

182,469,000

DIS

62

 DIS

Flight

5,720,000

5,500,000

220,000

105,157,741

11,700,000

93,457,741

 MUL

14

 PAR

Last Stand, The

5,300,000

3,200,000

2,100,000

18,033,945

7,400,000

10,633,945

 MUL

26

 LGF

Parental Guidance

5,025,000

2,500,000

2,525,000

105,367,813

34,500,000

70,867,813

 FOX

34

 FOX

Jack Reacher

4,685,000

3,800,000

885,000

183,538,093

105,300,000

78,238,093

 PAR

58

 PAR

Broken City

4,500,000

500,000

4,000,000

15,894,989

625,000

15,269,989

 MUL

3

 FOX

Haunted House, A

4,351,560

1,000,000

3,351,560

38,947,541

3,400,000

35,547,541

 MUL

2

 OPRD

Man On The Edge

4,000,000

4,000,000

-

21,500,000

21,500,000

-

 SHO

1

-

© Rentrak

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries

Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Rentrak Corporation and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical service, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act.  The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use.  You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately; and (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Rentrak as the source of the material.

About Rentrak Corporation

Rentrak RENT is the entertainment and marketing industries' premier provider of worldwide consumer viewership information, precisely measuring actual viewing behavior of movies and TV everywhere. Using our proprietary intelligence and technology, combined with advanced demographics, only Rentrak is the census currency for VOD and Movies.  Rentrak provides the stable and robust audience measurement services that movie, television and advertising professionals across the globe have come to rely on to better deliver their business goals and more precisely target advertising across numerous platforms including box office, multiscreen television and home video. For more information on Rentrak, please visit www.rentrak.com

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130114/LA42144LOGO)

RENTO

Contacts:     

Rogers & Cowan for Rentrak Corporation

Sallie Olmsted             

Amanda Bialek

(310) 854-8124    

(310) 854-8151

solmsted@rogersandcowan.com          

abialek@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE Rentrak Corporation

