Rentrak Announces Worldwide Box Office Results For Weekend Of January 27, 2013

Rentrak's President of Theatrical Worldwide, Ron Giambra commented, "Django Unchained continues at No.1 worldwide, with an estimated weekend gross of $47.9 million from 65 markets. The worldwide cume now stands at $257.8 million. Also, Jack Reacher has crossed the $100 million mark internationally and Les Miserables is over $300 million worldwide."

The top-12 domestic weekend box office estimates listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, 2013 are below.

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters - Paramount - $19.0M Mama - Universal - $12.9M Silver Linings Playbook - The Weinstein Company - $10.0M Zero Dark Thirty - Sony - $9.8M Parker - FilmDistrict - $7.0M Django Unchained - The Weinstein Company - $5.0M Movie 43 - Relativity Media - $5.0M Gangster Squad - Warner Bros. - $4.2M Broken City - 20th Century Fox - $4.0M Les Miserables - Universal - $3.9M Lincoln - Disney - $3.9M Haunted House, A - Open Road - $3.4M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Territories Domestic Django Unchained 47,905,000 42,900,000 5,005,000 257,794,826 111,500,000 146,294,826 SNY 65 TWC Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters 44,000,000 25,000,000 19,000,000 54,800,000 35,800,000 19,000,000 PAR 21 PAR Skyfall 35,400,000 35,400,000 - 1,077,752,887 776,500,000 301,252,887 SNY 31 SNY Life Of Pi 20,200,000 17,550,000 2,650,000 525,890,360 422,400,000 103,490,360 FOX 61 FOX Les Miserables 17,911,700 14,000,000 3,911,700 312,936,850 175,700,000 137,236,850 UNI 34 UNI Lincoln 14,574,000 10,700,000 3,874,000 181,762,000 14,700,000 167,062,000 FOX 23 DIS Mama 13,960,190 1,100,000 12,860,190 51,347,630 2,700,000 48,647,630 UNI 8 UNI Zero Dark Thirty 13,400,000 3,600,000 9,800,000 77,603,847 7,700,000 69,903,847 UNI 6 SNY Silver Linings Playbook 13,000,000 3,000,000 10,000,000 85,464,627 16,000,000 69,464,627 MUL 9 TWC Gangster Squad 11,000,000 6,800,000 4,200,000 67,746,867 28,100,000 39,646,867 WB 48 WB Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The 10,610,000 7,300,000 3,310,000 939,548,470 646,300,000 293,248,470 WB 64 WB Miracle In Cell No.7 9,700,000 9,700,000 - 9,770,000 9,770,000 - MUL 1 - Impossible, The 9,180,000 7,200,000 1,980,000 130,141,755 116,800,000 13,341,755 MUL 50 LGF Movie 43 7,800,000 2,800,000 5,000,000 7,820,000 2,820,000 5,000,000 MUL 5 REL Parker 7,000,000 - 7,000,000 7,000,000 - 7,000,000 MUL 1 FMDI Wreck-It Ralph 6,616,000 5,900,000 716,000 368,269,000 185,800,000 182,469,000 DIS 62 DIS Flight 5,720,000 5,500,000 220,000 105,157,741 11,700,000 93,457,741 MUL 14 PAR Last Stand, The 5,300,000 3,200,000 2,100,000 18,033,945 7,400,000 10,633,945 MUL 26 LGF Parental Guidance 5,025,000 2,500,000 2,525,000 105,367,813 34,500,000 70,867,813 FOX 34 FOX Jack Reacher 4,685,000 3,800,000 885,000 183,538,093 105,300,000 78,238,093 PAR 58 PAR Broken City 4,500,000 500,000 4,000,000 15,894,989 625,000 15,269,989 MUL 3 FOX Haunted House, A 4,351,560 1,000,000 3,351,560 38,947,541 3,400,000 35,547,541 MUL 2 OPRD Man On The Edge 4,000,000 4,000,000 - 21,500,000 21,500,000 - SHO 1 -

