Elbit Systems Awarded Israel Ministry of Defense Order Valued at Approximately $35 Million to Develop Advanced UAS Features

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ESLT) (the "Company") announced today that it has received an approximately $35 million contract from the Israel Ministry of Defense ("IMOD") for the development of advanced features for Unmanned Aircraft Systems ("UAS") to be supplied within three years. One of the mission requirements is the quick re-configuration of the UAS' payloads.

The contract is in addition to contracts, awarded by the IMOD, for the supply of Hermes® 900 UAS and maintenance services that were announced by the Company in 2012.

Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems' UAS Division, commented: "The IMOD's decision to award this development contract reflects the trust and recognition of our technological capabilities and further strengthens our long-term strategic cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces ("IDF") in the UAS field. The Hermes® 900 is a world-leading UAS, and we are proud of the IMOD's decision to procure further systems and advanced capabilities."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international defense electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, airborne warning systems, ELINT systems, data links and military communications systems and radios. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing military platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications and providing a range of support services.

