Cloud Data Corp Launches Dynamo Servers Dedicated Hosting Platform

MONARCH BAY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Data Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microelectronics Technology Corp MELY, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Dedicated Server Hosting Platform.

The Dynamo Servers Platform was built from the ground-up to accommodate the needs of modern dedicated server customers, with features that are unique to the market. A simplified pricing model was applied to an expansive configuration system, allowing for predictable pricing without the customization limitations or penalties that are common among providers. An API was built to allow for integration with custom software and 3rd-party services. Social features were added to enable a dialogue among customers and a level of transparency unheard of in the industry. As long-time dedicated server customers, the people behind Dynamo Servers built a platform that would appeal to all industry professionals.

Cloud Data Corp is committed to bringing long-overdue cloud features to the dedicated hosting market. The Dynamo Servers Platform will enable customers to easily build private clouds and custom Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. Cloud Data Corp is using the platform itself to build their upcoming Sproq.com Platform as a Service offering.

Shone Anstey, President Cloud Data Corp states "Dynamo Servers infrastructure and billing which is now active and utilized by Sproq.com our platform as a service (PaaS) product offering currently under development. Our team has done an excellent job in delivering an easy to use and highly flexible system that fits our customer needs precisely. All of our products and services will be united under one billing system and hardware architecture."

About Dynamo Servers

Dynamo Servers provide dedicated servers to clients through our point of presence in Vancouver, Canada inside a carrier neutral facility owned and operated by Cologix Inc.

www.dynamoservers.com

About Cloud Data Corp

Cloud Data, a Nevada Corporation provides high availability dedicated web servers to small, medium and large companies under its brand www.dynamoservers.com. In addition Cloud Data Corp is actively developing its own cloud application hosting architecture known as PaaS (Platform as a Service) under the brand www.sproq.com.

For further Information:

Microelectronics Technology Co.

President:

Mr. Brett Everett

1 866 587 2860

www.melypk.com

www.sproq.com

www.domainstutter.com

