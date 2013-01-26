Apache Plants 3-Millionth Tree in Houston's Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) and officials from the city of Houston, including Mayor Annise Parker, gathered in Memorial Park on Arbor Day to commemorate the planting of the 3-millionth tree donated by the Apache Foundation's Tree Program.

"Given our headquarters is located in Houston and that our employees have turned out for years to plant thousands of Apache-donated trees in Memorial Park, we thought this was the perfect place to commemorate the planting of our 3-millionth tree," said Roger Plank, president and chief corporate officer of Apache.

Since 2005, Apache has awarded 3 million trees to non-profit organizations in 16 states, with the intended goal to enrich the communities where the company operates. The trees selected are native to the areas where they were donated so they may reach their maximum potential for growth. Recipients must confirm they will properly care for their trees.

The 3-millionth tree is a large live oak approximately 9 inches in diameter and 25 feet tall that was raised from a sapling at a private tree farm outside of Houston. The tree was transplanted to a field at the northwest intersection of Memorial Drive and Memorial Loop Drive. The area previously was barren of trees and potentially will serve as a site for future donations from Apache Tree Grant Program.

"Apache has been involved with the growth of Houston's Urban Forest for many years," said Mayor Parker. "Their continuing support has been even more significant since the 2011 drought. The planting of their 3-millionth tree in Memorial Park is a symbol of their commitment and of our city's appreciation for their support of Houston's Urban Forest."

Beyond the planting of the 3-millionth tree, volunteers planted some 20,000 trees today to add to Houston's forest canopy, which will provide cleaner air, shade and a more beautiful landscape for tomorrow. Apache contributed 2,000 trees for the Arbor Day event at Memorial Park that were planted by more than 50 Apache employee volunteers. The company also donated 300 trees to Hermann Park and 200 to the Bayou Land Conservancy for their Arbor Day plantings today.

"Houston is home to Apache and almost 1,300 employees," said Plank. "We care about the communities in which we live and work and know firsthand the devastation the state's tree population has suffered here. While the impact of trees takes time, their beauty is irreplaceable. We hope that over time Apache's efforts will contribute to making our Houston community a better place, including providing much-needed shade during the hot summer months."

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Canada, Egypt, the United Kingdom North Sea, Australia and Argentina. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

