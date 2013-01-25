Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Investing In SandRidge Energy, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at SandRidge Energy, Inc. ("SandRidge" or the "Company") SD.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) SandRidge's Mississippi formation assets had been materially overstated, particularly with regard to the amount of high-margin oil deposits; (2) the Company was suffering mechanical issues with one of its Gulf of Mexico drills, impeding 2Q 2012 drilling at a key rig; (3) the $1.3 billion Dynamic Offshore acquisition would be utilized merely as a "financing vehicle" for the Company's onshore drilling projects; and (4) SandRidge's fiscal year 2012 earnings guidance would not be attainable.

On November 8, 2012, after the close of trading, SandRidge disclosed that they had been grossly overstating the proportion of oil-producing versus natural gas producing assets in the Company's Mississippi formation. The Company also disclosed that they intended to sell the remaining interest in the Company's Permerian Basin assets, even though those assets were the Company's highest-margin oil producing assets.

On this news, SandRidge's stock collapsed from its November 8, 2012 closing price of $6.10 per share to close at $5.51 per share on November 9, 2012, or 9%, on extremely high volume.

