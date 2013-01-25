Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Telanetix, Inc.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Telanetix, Inc. ("Telanetix" or the "Company") TNIX relating to the proposed acquisition by Intermedia.

Under the terms of the transaction, Telanetix shareholders will receive only $7.40 in cash for each Telanetix stock they own. The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Telanetix for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process to Intermedia. The focus of the investigation is whether the Telanetix's Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties by failing to conduct an adequate and fair sales process prior to agreeing to this proposed transaction.

If you own shares of Telanetix stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the proposed transaction, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 602, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by e-mail at investorrelations@brodsky-smith.com visiting http://brodsky-smith.com/531-tnix-telanetix-inc.html, by calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

