U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana Expands U-Haul Self-Storage Operations with the Purchase of Storage Post Self-Storage

HARVEY, La., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana recently announced that it has expanded the U-Haul network of self-storage in Harvey, Louisiana with its purchase of Storage Post Self-Storage, located at 2350 Brooklyn Avenue. The new addition features eight two-story and six single-story self-storage buildings offering 591 storage rooms, with more than 46,950 square feet of net rentable self-storage.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090622/LA34860LOGO-b)

The Company also acquired the Whitney Bank property at 2340 LaPalco Blvd., which will be converted to the U-Haul center showroom.

Patrick Allen, president, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana, said, "We are proud to be expanding our moving and storage services in Harvey and look forward to serving customers in the area."

The new U-Haul Moving and Storage of LaPalco Blvd. in Harvey, Louisiana features indoor self-storage with drive-up loading and unloading. The facility will showcase electronically controlled access, 24-hour video monitoring, no deposit or administration fees, free online account management and available low-cost insurance to protect customers' personal possessions. In addition to the storage, the center also will offer truck and trailer rentals, custom hitch sales and installation, and will disperse propane for everything from tanks to alternative-fuel vehicles.

RV/vehicle/boat storage, extended and 24-hour access to your storage room, and package signing and receiving are just a few of the additional services to be offered at this location. Customers who rent a U-Haul moving van or trailer for a one-way move can receive one month of free self-storage before or after their move. This location will also offer FREE U-box pods to their customers.

Customers can rent self-storage from U-Haul owned storage facilities across the United States and Canada by calling their neighborhood U-Haul center, visiting uhaul.com or contacting the U‑Haul national reservation system, at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-Haul

U-Haul was founded by a Navy veteran who grew up during the Great Depression. Tires and gas were still rationed or in short supply during the late 1940s when U-Haul began serving U.S. customers. Today, that background is central to the U-Haul Sustainability Program: "Serving the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Our commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle includes fuel-efficient moving vans, neighborhood proximity, moving box reuse, moving pads made from discarded material and packing peanuts that are 100% biodegradable. Learn more about these facts and others at uhaul.com/sustainability.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the choice for the do-it-yourself mover. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the Company to maintain the largest rental fleet in the do-it-yourself moving industry which includes trucks, trailers and towing devices. U-Haul also offers storage throughout North America. The Company provides industry leading moving and storage boxes and an extended line of packing supplies to protect customer possessions. U-Haul is the consumer's number one choice as the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket. The Company supplies alternative-fuel for vehicles and backyard grills as one of the nation's largest retailers of propane.

Contact:

Kathleen Vizcarra

Amerco Real Estate

(602) 263-6555

Kathleen_vizcarra@uahul.com

SOURCE U-Haul