U-Haul Company of Detroit Expands U-Haul Self-Storage Operations with the Purchase of Turn Key Self Storage

WASHINGTON, Mich., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Detroit recently announced that it has expanded the U-Haul network of self-storage locations with its purchase of Turn Key Self-Storage, located at 12750 31 Mile Road in Washington, Michigan. The new addition features one two-story and nine single-story self-storage buildings offering 429 storage rooms, with more than 80,500 square feet of net rentable self-storage.

David Ruff, president, U-Haul Company of Detroit, said, "We are proud to be expanding our moving and storage services in Washington and look forward to serving customers in the area."

The new U-Haul Moving and Storage of Romeo features indoor self-storage with drive-up loading and unloading. The facility will showcase electronically controlled access, personal access codes, 24-hour video monitoring, no deposit or administration fees, a convenient credit-card payment plan and available low-cost insurance to protect customers' personal possessions.

Climatized storage, RV/boat/vehicle storage, extended and 24-hour access to your storage room, and package signing and receiving are just a few of the additional services to be offered at this location. Customers who rent a U-Haul moving van or trailer for a one-way move can receive one month of free self-storage before or after their move. Ask about our FREE one-month storage with a one-way moving reservation.

Customers can rent self-storage from U-Haul owned storage facilities across the United States and Canada by calling their neighborhood U-Haul center, visiting uhaul.com or contacting the U‑Haul national reservation system, at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul was founded by a Navy veteran who grew up during the Great Depression. Tires and gas were still rationed or in short supply during the late 1940s when U-Haul began serving U.S. customers. Today, that background is central to the U-Haul Sustainability Program: "Serving the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Our commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle includes fuel-efficient moving vans, neighborhood proximity, moving box reuse, moving pads made from discarded material and packing peanuts that are 100% biodegradable. Learn more about these facts and others at uhaul.com/sustainability.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the choice for the do-it-yourself mover. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the Company to maintain the largest rental fleet in the do-it-yourself moving industry which includes trucks, trailers and towing devices. U-Haul also offers storage throughout North America. The Company provides industry leading moving and storage boxes and an extended line of packing supplies to protect customer possessions. U-Haul is the consumer's number one choice as the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket. The Company supplies alternative-fuel for vehicles and backyard grills as one of the nation's largest retailers of propane.

