ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U-Haul Company of Detroit Expands U-Haul Self-Storage Operations with the Purchase of Turn Key Self Storage

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 6:59 PM | 2 min read

WASHINGTON, Mich., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Detroit recently announced that it has expanded the U-Haul network of self-storage locations with its purchase of Turn Key Self-Storage, located at 12750 31 Mile Road in Washington, Michigan. The new addition features one two-story and nine single-story self-storage buildings offering 429 storage rooms, with more than 80,500 square feet of net rentable self-storage.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090622/LA34860LOGO-b)

David Ruff, president, U-Haul Company of Detroit, said, "We are proud to be expanding our moving and storage services in Washington and look forward to serving customers in the area."

The new U-Haul Moving and Storage of Romeo features indoor self-storage with drive-up loading and unloading. The facility will showcase electronically controlled access, personal access codes, 24-hour video monitoring, no deposit or administration fees, a convenient credit-card payment plan and available low-cost insurance to protect customers' personal possessions.

Climatized storage, RV/boat/vehicle storage, extended and 24-hour access to your storage room, and package signing and receiving are just a few of the additional services to be offered at this location. Customers who rent a U-Haul moving van or trailer for a one-way move can receive one month of free self-storage before or after their move. Ask about our FREE one-month storage with a one-way moving reservation.

Customers can rent self-storage from U-Haul owned storage facilities across the United States and Canada by calling their neighborhood U-Haul center, visiting uhaul.com or contacting the U‑Haul national reservation system, at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-Haul
U-Haul was founded by a Navy veteran who grew up during the Great Depression. Tires and gas were still rationed or in short supply during the late 1940s when U-Haul began serving U.S. customers. Today, that background is central to the U-Haul Sustainability Program: "Serving the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Our commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle includes fuel-efficient moving vans, neighborhood proximity, moving box reuse, moving pads made from discarded material and packing peanuts that are 100% biodegradable. Learn more about these facts and others at uhaul.com/sustainability.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the choice for the do-it-yourself mover. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the Company to maintain the largest rental fleet in the do-it-yourself moving industry which includes trucks, trailers and towing devices. U-Haul also offers storage throughout North America. The Company provides industry leading moving and storage boxes and an extended line of packing supplies to protect customer possessions. U-Haul is the consumer's number one choice as the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket. The Company supplies alternative-fuel for vehicles and backyard grills as one of the nation's largest retailers of propane.

Contact:
Kathleen Vizcarra
Amerco Real Estate
(602) 263-6555
Kathleen_vizcarra@uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases