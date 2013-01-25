Fast & EZ Self Storage in Spring Valley, California Adds U-Haul Self-Storage Rentals

SPRING VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast & EZ Self Storage, located at 8823 Troy St., recently added U-Haul truck and trailer rentals to the self storage business.

Fast & EZ Self Storage has storage units available for rent and is a Premier eMove Storage Affiliate, which provides his business with access to confirmed reservations from the world's largest moving and storage reservation system including emove.com, uhaul.com, and 1-800-GO-UHAUL, along with being able to display their storage facility features and photographs online. Premier Affiliates such as Fast & EZ Self Storage are utilizing WebSelfStorage Management Software.

Families needing the finest in moving services now will have increased convenience and a shorter distance to travel when moving, which not only will make their move easier but also will have the positive effect of reducing the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere. U-Haul partnering with business owners across North America to increase convenience for customers while helping our environment is just one of the programs that support U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives.

Fast & EZ Self Storage now offers its customers self storage in Spring Valley, CA and a variety of moving supplies designed specifically for moving household furnishings, including moving vans, open trailers, closed trailers, furniture pads, appliance dollies, furniture dollies, tow dollies and auto transports. Fast & EZ Self Storage also will offer sales items to protect their customers' belongings and make moving easier, such as heavy-duty boxes, which are made of up to 90 percent recycled content and are available in a variety of sizes.

"U-Haul is proud to be partnering with a quality independent business such as Fast & EZ Self Storage," exclaimed Kevin Scofield, president, UHC of San Diego. "Fast & EZ Self Storage is a great example of the type of successful business relationship U-Haul has established in order to build and maintain a strong network of more than 15,000 independent dealers across North America."

For more information, or to rent your moving equipment today, call 619-698-4763. Business hours of operation are: Seven days a week 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

About U-Haul

U-Haul was founded by a Navy veteran who grew up during the Great Depression. Tires and gas were still rationed or in short supply during the late 1940s when U-Haul began serving U.S. customers. Today, that background is central to the U-Haul Sustainability Program: "Serving the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Our commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle includes fuel-efficient moving vans, neighborhood proximity, moving box reuse, moving pads made from discarded material and packing peanuts that are 100% biodegradable. Learn more about these facts and others at uhaul.com/sustainability.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the choice for the do-it-yourself mover. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the Company to maintain the largest rental fleet in the do-it-yourself moving industry which includes trucks, trailers and towing devices. U-Haul also offers storage throughout North America. The Company provides industry leading moving and storage boxes and an extended line of packing supplies to protect customer possessions. U-Haul is the consumer's number one choice as the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket. The Company supplies alternative-fuel for vehicles and backyard grills as one of the nation's largest retailers of propane.

