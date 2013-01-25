X-Change Corp In Discussions to Rollout Phytiva Products in China and Southeast Asia

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Change Corp (NASDAQ OTC: XCHC), a U.S. boutique company whose niche is extract-based cosmeceutical and nutraceutical solutions through its Phytiva brand product line, announced today that it has been in discussions with a couple of OTC-traded companies to rollout some or all of Phytiva products to consumers in China and Southeast Asia. The powerhouse of China, along with Southeast Asia, which includes the robust, dynamic countries of Vietnam and Thailand, have outlets that have expressed an interest in using nutraceutical-based products to cure everyday diseases, such as migraine headache, back problems, skin care ailments, and depression. Two-thirds of the world's population is heavily concentrated in China and its bordering countries. A majority of the Asian population relies heavily on home-grown herbal products to cure everyday diseases. X-Change Corp. has been approached by several US-based cannabis research and development facilities in California with ties to China's and Vietnam's herbal distribution networks. Negotiations are underway to send samples to those countries for patient testing and promotion among local physicians, with a goal of product rollout thereafter.

"We are very pleased to have this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dramatically expand our products line to the millions of booming consumers of China and Southeast Asia. With such a huge population and high consumer demand already in place, Phytiva products could play an important role in curing everyday diseases and ailments in these Asian countries. We look forward to these continuing discussions and, hopefully, Phytiva Products will be chosen for testing and then rollout in China, Vietnam, and Thailand in a month or two," stated Robert Kane, President of X-Change Corp.

About Phytiva

We are among the leading experts specializing in developing all natural, organic, bio-hemp health, beauty, and cosmetic products. Our philosophy is to bring the best products possible to the entire world, to help improve and promote a healthier, natural way of life. Superior products are born from scientific data and research, and we have come to a new and innovative understanding to our product development.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. X-Change Corp. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

