The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend and Authorizes Repurchase of Additional Shares

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM declared a $0.52 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company to be paid on Friday, March 1, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 15, 2013.

In other actions, the Board increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by five million common shares. Future share repurchases will occur at management's discretion, and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that may be repurchased. The Company has approximately two million common shares remaining available for repurchase under its January 2012 Board authorization.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

For more than 110 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that bring families together to share memorable meals and moments. Today, Smucker is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fruit spreads, retail packaged coffee, peanut butter, shortening and oils, ice cream toppings, sweetened condensed milk, and health and natural foods beverages in North America. Its family of brands includes Smucker's®, Folgers®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Jif®, Crisco®, Pillsbury®, Eagle Brand®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Hungry Jack®, Cafe Bustelo®, Cafe Pilon®, White Lily® and Martha White® in the United States, along with Robin Hood®, Five Roses®, Carnation® and Bick's® in Canada. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about the Company, visit www.smuckers.com.

