NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NiSource Inc. NI today approved a quarterly dividend payment of 24 cents per share, payable Feb. 20, 2013, to common stockholders of record at the close of business Feb. 4, 2013.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. NI, based in Merrillville, Ind., is a Fortune 500 company engaged in natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, as well as electric generation, transmission and distribution. NiSource operating companies deliver energy to 3.8 million customers located within the high-demand energy corridor stretching from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England. Information about NiSource and its subsidiaries is available via the Internet at www.nisource.com . NI-F

SOURCE NiSource Inc.