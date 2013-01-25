Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2012 Annual Results

US $

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP RFP plans to issue its annual financial results on February 12, 2013, in a press release to be issued at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). The Company will then hold a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The public is invited to join the call at 888 789-9572 (pass code 9922866) at least fifteen minutes before its scheduled start time. A simultaneous webcast will also be available using the link provided under "Presentations and Webcasts" in the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including newsprint, commercial printing papers, market pulp and wood products. The Company owns or operates 21 pulp and paper mills and 21 wood products facilities in the United States, Canada and South Korea. Marketing its products in close to 80 countries, Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute and other member companies of the Forest Products Association of Canada, as well as a number of environmental organizations, are partners in the Canadian Boreal Forest Agreement. The group works to identify solutions to conservation issues that meet the goal of balancing equally the three pillars of sustainability linked to human activities: environmental, social and economic. Resolute is also a member of the World Wildlife Fund's Climate Savers program, in which businesses establish ambitious targets to voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas emissions and work aggressively toward achieving them.

