Regal Beloit Declares Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:00 PM | 1 min read

BELOIT, Wis., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark J. Gliebe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation RBC, announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 25, 2013, declared a dividend of $.19 per share.  The dividend is payable on April 12, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2013.  This represents the 211th consecutive dividend declared by the Company.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, mechanical and electrical motion controls and power generation products serving markets throughout the world.  Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.  Regal's common stock is a component of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases