Avcorp ceases litigation with Bombardier over Termination for Convenience - amended

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. ("Avcorp" or the "Company") announces today that it has ceased any and all litigation against Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") which was commenced in 2010 by the Company in the Superior Court of Quebec, in connection with the termination by Bombardier of production work relating to the CRJ700 aircraft program. The Company and Bombardier agreed that each will be responsible for their respective costs and Bombardier has not paid any consideration to Avcorp to dismiss the case. Avcorp is actively pursuing participation in Bombardier's supply chain for several of Bombardier's programs. The Company currently produces components for the Bombardier Challenger 605 and Challenger 850 business jets as well as composite floorboards for the CRJ, Q400, and Learjet programs. The Company looks forward to continuing its valued relationship as a supplier to Bombardier, the leading Canadian aerospace manufacturer.

About Avcorp

Avcorp designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, and Bombardier. With more than 50 years of experience, over 400 skilled employees and 354,000 square feet of facilities in Delta BC and Burlington ON, Avcorp offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower‐cost, light weight, strong, reliable structures. Our Burlington location also offers composite repairs for commercial aircraft. Avcorp is a Canadian public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange AVP.

