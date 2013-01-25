CenterPoint Energy raises quarterly dividend 2.5% to 20.75 cents from 20.25 cents per share

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s CNP board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2075 per share of common stock payable on March 8, 2013, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2013.

"For the eighth consecutive year, CenterPoint Energy is increasing its dividend," said David M. McClanahan, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. "This demonstrates a strong commitment to our shareholders and it shows the confidence the board of directors has in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings and cash flow."

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution, competitive natural gas sales and services, interstate pipelines, and field services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. Assets total more than $22 billion. With over 8,800 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 135 years. For more information, visit the company's website at CenterPointEnergy.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this news release regarding future events and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include the financial performance of CenterPoint Energy, the timing and impact of future regulatory decisions, and other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, June 30, and Sept. 30, 2012, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

