DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Distributions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. DFT today announced the tax reporting information for the year 2012 distributions on its common and preferred shares. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. However, no material change in the information reported below is expected. Shareholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of DuPont Fabros Technology's distributions.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP # 26613Q106

Ticker Symbol: DFT



Declaration Date

Record Date

Payment Date Total Distribution

Per Share 2012 Taxable Ordinary Dividend

Per Share 11/30/2011 12/27/2011 01/17/2012 $0.12 $0.01 02/24/2012 04/05/2012 04/16/2012 $0.12 $0.12 05/30/2012 07/06/2012 07/16/2012 $0.15 $0.15 09/12/2012 10/05/2012 10/15/2012 $0.15 $0.15 11/29/2012 12/28/2012 01/15/2013 $0.20 $0.15 2012 Totals



$0.74 $0.58

Please note, of the $0.12 quarterly distribution paid in January 2012, $0.01 is considered a distribution made in 2012 for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Additionally, of the $0.20 quarterly distribution paid in January 2013, $0.15 will be considered a distribution made in 2012 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 26613Q205

Ticker Symbol: DFT.PRA





Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date



Total Distribution

Per Share 2012 Taxable Ordinary Dividend

Per Share 02/24/2012 04/05/2012 04/16/2012 $0.4921875 $0.4921875 05/30/2012 07/06/2012 07/16/2012 $0.4921875 $0.4921875 09/12/2012 10/05/2012 10/15/2012 $0.4921875 $0.4921875 11/29/2012 12/28/2012 01/15/2013 $0.4921875 $0.4921875 2012 Totals



$1.968750 $1.968750

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 26613Q304

Ticker Symbol: DFT.PRB





Declaration

Date



Record Date



Payment Date

Total Distribution Per Share 2012 Taxable Ordinary Dividend

Per Share 02/24/2012 04/05/2012 04/16/2012 $0.4765625 $0.4765625 05/30/2012 07/06/2012 07/16/2012 $0.4765625 $0.4765625 09/12/2012 10/05/2012 10/15/2012 $0.4765625 $0.4765625 11/29/2012 12/28/2012 01/15/2013 $0.4765625 $0.4765625 2012 Totals



$1.906250 $1.906250

About DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. DFT is a leading owner, developer, operator and manager of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral large multi-tenanted wholesale data centers. The Company's facilities are designed to offer highly specialized, efficient and safe computing environments in a low-cost operating model. The Company's customers outsource their mission critical applications and include national and international enterprises across numerous industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud-based, healthcare and financial services. The Company's ten data centers are located in four major U.S. markets, which total 2.5 million gross square feet and 218 megawatts of available critical load to power the servers and computing equipment of its customers. DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.dft.com.

