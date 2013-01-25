ñol

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Distributions

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:29 PM | 15 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. DFT today announced the tax reporting information for the year 2012 distributions on its common and preferred shares.  This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed.  However, no material change in the information reported below is expected.  Shareholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of DuPont Fabros Technology's distributions. 

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP # 26613Q106
Ticker Symbol:  DFT


Declaration

Date


Record  

Date


Payment

 Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

2012 Taxable

Ordinary  Dividend
Per Share

11/30/2011

12/27/2011

01/17/2012

$0.12

$0.01

02/24/2012

04/05/2012

04/16/2012

$0.12

$0.12

05/30/2012

07/06/2012

07/16/2012

$0.15

$0.15

09/12/2012

10/05/2012

10/15/2012

$0.15

$0.15

11/29/2012

12/28/2012

01/15/2013

$0.20

$0.15

2012 Totals

$0.74

$0.58

Please note, of the $0.12 quarterly distribution paid in January 2012, $0.01 is considered a distribution made in 2012 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.  Additionally, of the $0.20 quarterly distribution paid in January 2013, $0.15 will be considered a distribution made in 2012 for U.S. federal income tax purposes. 

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP # 26613Q205
Ticker Symbol:  DFT.PRA



Declaration
Date



Record
Date



Payment
Date



Total Distribution
Per Share

2012 Taxable

Ordinary  Dividend
Per Share

02/24/2012

 04/05/2012

 04/16/2012

$0.4921875

$0.4921875

05/30/2012

 07/06/2012

 07/16/2012

$0.4921875

$0.4921875

09/12/2012

 10/05/2012

 10/15/2012

$0.4921875

$0.4921875

11/29/2012

 12/28/2012

 01/15/2013

$0.4921875

$0.4921875

2012 Totals

$1.968750

$1.968750

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP # 26613Q304
Ticker Symbol:  DFT.PRB



Declaration
Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

 


Total Distribution

Per Share

2012 Taxable

Ordinary  Dividend
Per Share

02/24/2012

04/05/2012

04/16/2012

$0.4765625

$0.4765625

05/30/2012

07/06/2012

07/16/2012

$0.4765625

$0.4765625

09/12/2012

10/05/2012

10/15/2012

$0.4765625

$0.4765625

11/29/2012

12/28/2012

01/15/2013

$0.4765625

$0.4765625

2012 Totals

$1.906250

$1.906250

About DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.
DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. DFT is a leading owner, developer, operator and manager of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral large multi-tenanted wholesale data centers.  The Company's facilities are designed to offer highly specialized, efficient and safe computing environments in a low-cost operating model.  The Company's customers outsource their mission critical applications and include national and international enterprises across numerous industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud-based, healthcare and financial services.  The Company's ten data centers are located in four major U.S. markets, which total 2.5 million gross square feet and 218 megawatts of available critical load to power the servers and computing equipment of its customers.  DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) is headquartered in Washington, DC.  For more information, please visit www.dft.com.

 

SOURCE DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Posted In: Press Releases