Domino's Pizza Announces 2013 Earnings Calendar

Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Note: This call is one hour later than normally scheduled calls



First Quarter 2013 Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, April 30, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern



Second Quarter 2013 Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, July 23, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern



Third Quarter 2013 Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, Oct.15, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern



Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery. As of the third quarter 2012, Domino's operated a network of 10,040 franchised and Company-owned stores in the U.S. and over 70 international markets. During the third quarter, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $1.7 billion: nearly $800 million domestically and over $862 million internationally. Domino's had global retail sales of over $6.9 billion in 2011. In October 2012, Domino's debuted its Handmade Pan Pizza, touting the product's fresh, never-frozen dough and establishing itself as a player in the Pan Pizza market. In September 2012, Domino's opened its 10,000th store, becoming one of only eight restaurant chains in the world to reach that milestone. In May 2011, Pizza Today named Domino's its "Chain of the Year" for the second straight year – making the company a three-time overall winner, and the first pizza delivery company to receive the honor in back-to-back years. In 2011, Domino's was ranked #1 in Forbes Magazine's "Top 20 Franchises for the Money" list.

