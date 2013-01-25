Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Estimated Income Tax Treatment of 2012 Distributions





ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE MKT: APTS) (the "Company") announced today how it expects its 2012 distributions to be classified for federal income tax purposes. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of these distributions. The estimated distribution classifications are shown on the charts below. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed.

The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in these classifications is expected.

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74039L103)

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends

Form 1099

Box 1a Capital Gain

Distribution

Form 1099

Box 2a Nondividend

Distributions

Form 1099

Box 3











3/30/2012 4/16/2012 $0.13 8.4% 0.0% 91.6%











6/29/2012 7/16/2012 $0.13 8.4% 0.0% 91.6%











9/28/2012 10/15/2012 $0.14 8.4% 0.0% 91.6%











12/31/2012 1/15/2013 $0.145(1) 8.4% 0.0% 91.6%

























(1) Note: The Common Stock dividend paid on 1/15/13 is taxable in Year 2012.

Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock

(CUSIP #'s 74039L 202, 74039L 301, 74039L 400, 74039L 707, 74039L 806, 74039L 889, 74039L 871, 74039L 863, 74039L 855, 74039L 848, 74039L 822, 74039L 830, 74039L 814 and 74039L 798)

Record Date Payment Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share(1) Ordinary

Dividends

Form 1099

Box 1a Capital Gain Distribution

Form 1099

Box 2a Nondividend Distributions

Form 1099

Box 3











4/30/2012 5/21/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











5/31/2012 6/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











6/29/2012 7/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











7/31/2012 8/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











8/31/2012 9/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











9/28/2012 10/22/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











10/31/2012 11/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











11/30/2012 12/20/2012 $5.00 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%











12/31/2012 1/22/2013 $5.00(2) 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%

























(1) Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs. This amount is subject to additional amounts paid on shares of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock issued in the month prior to the record date for the period from the date of issuance to the end of the month prior to the record date. Notwithstanding the different amounts, the classification for federal income tax purposes is not altered.



(2) Note: The Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock dividend paid on 1/22/13 is taxable in Year 2012.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make mezzanine loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the construction of multifamily communities and other properties. As a secondary strategy, we also may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest not more than 10% of our total assets in other real estate related investments, as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.