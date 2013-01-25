First M&F Corp. earnings per share up 93%

KOSCIUSKO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- First M&F Corp. FMFC today reported 2012 net income of $6.985 million as compared to a net income of $4.373 million for 2011, a 59.7% percent increase. Earnings allocated to common shareholders were $4.919 million, or $0.54 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to earnings of $2.584 million, or $.28 basic and diluted earnings per share for 2011. "Our management team is gratified and proud to announce a 93% improvement in common earnings per share. From virtually every perspective the M&F Team has led the Company to a much improved performance," said Hugh S. Potts, Jr., Chairman and CEO.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 was $1.290 million allocated to common shareholders, or $.14 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $.530 million, or $.05 basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2011.

For the fourth quarter of 2012 the annualized return on assets was 0.46%, while return on common equity was 5.40%. Comparatively, the return on assets for the fourth quarter of 2011 was 0.25%, with a return on common equity of 2.27%. The return on assets for 2012 was 0.44%, while the return on common equity was 5.30%.

Mr. Potts continued, "At the risk of a noticeable repetition, we must report that our credit trends are continuing the improvement began during the depths of the current credit cycle. These trends in credit improvement are foundational to M&F's improved earnings." At year-end 2012 nonaccrual loans to total loans improved to 0.75% from 1.68% at the end of 2011.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the quarter was flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, with the net interest margin falling to 3.56% in the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to 3.64% in the fourth quarter of 2011. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2012 was 3.73% as compared to 3.72% for the second quarter of 2012 and 3.67% for the first quarter of 2012 as spreads began to narrow late in the year. Loan yields decreased to 5.37% in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 5.74% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Loan yields fell from the third quarter of 2012 to the fourth quarter. Average loans were $1.008 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012 showing virtually no change since the third quarter also averaged $1.007 billion and average loans were $1.014 billion during the fourth quarter of 2011. Loans held for investment fell by $11.854 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and grew by $4.731 million in the third quarter as loan demand, though somewhat robust, was offset by pay-offs and competitive pressures.

Deposit costs fell in the fourth quarter of 2012 from the third quarter of 2012 and from the fourth quarter of 2011, as deposits were re-priced downward throughout 2012 in the current stable low-rate environment, continuing a trend beginning in the fourth quarter of 2007. Interest-bearing deposit costs were 0.66% in the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to 1.01% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Deposits grew by $53.201 million during the fourth quarter of 2012. Management continues to emphasize and focus on core deposit growth by developing and promoting relationship-driven deposit gathering while de-emphasizing non-core deposit funding. Loans held for investment as a percentage of assets were 60.90% at December 31, 2012 as compared to 63.52% at December 31, 2011 and 63.57% at September 30, 2012.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income, excluding securities transactions and other-than-temporary impairment on securities, for the fourth quarter of 2012 was up by 7.49% compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, with deposit-related income down by 2.08% and mortgage income up 154.69% on higher volumes. For the year, mortgage income was up 191.27%, as the department took advantage of growing refinancing trends and built a wholesale delivery channel to supplement retail efforts. Other income in the year ago quarter had been bolstered by gains realized on the sale of closed branches. Insurance agency commissions were up only 1.25%.

Non-interest income, excluding securities transactions and other-than-temporary impairment on securities, was up 14.58% for 2012 versus 2011. Over half of non-interest income is from deposit sources, which was virtually flat, only down 1.10% year over year. Deposit revenues continue to be supported by debit card fee income, which continue to grow and which increased by 11.17% in the fourth quarter of 2012 over the year-ago quarter, and overdraft fee income, which, however, decreased by 8.59% quarter over quarter.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses were lower by 7.72% in the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Salaries and benefits for the quarter were lower by 7.42% compared to the year-ago quarter and both Occupancy and Equipment expenses were down as well, mostly reflecting the cost savings effects of Project McKinley. As Other Real Estate assets are disposed of and as the preponderance of properties are raw or subdivided land, and as appraised values somewhat stabilize, carrying costs and write downs trend downward. Quarter over quarter Foreclosed property expense declined 37.86% and year over year by 29.45%. Most of the increase in Other Expenses was due to volume-related mortgage expenses.

The number of full-time equivalent employees for the fourth quarter of 2012 averaged 463 as compared to 469 for the third quarter of 2012 and 482 for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Credit Quality

Annualized net loan charge-offs as a percent of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2012 were 0.46% as compared to 1.37% for the same period in 2011. Non-accrual and 90-day past due loans as a percent of total loans were 0.78% for the last quarter of 2012 as compared to 1.74% at the end of 2011. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for 2012 were 0.61% as compared to 1.05% for 2011. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.79% at December 31, 2012 as compared to 1.50% at December 31, 2011. The provision for loan losses fell in 2012 from $9.720 million in 2011 to $8.520 million in 2012 as charge-offs, new nonaccruals and new loan impairments all continued to wane.

Balance Sheet

Total assets grew by 2.11% in 2012, to $1.602 billion from $1.569 billion. Total equity grew to $118.443 million, an 8.07% increase from 2011. Total loans held for investment were $.975 billion compared to $.996 billion at the end of 2011. Deposits were $1.403 billion compared to $1.371 billion at the end of 2011. Book value per common share increased to $10.79 per share at the end of 2012, a 7.36% increase from 2011.

Conclusion

Mr. Potts commented, "The heavy clouds and darkness of 2008 and 2009 have lifted as rays of less ominous circumstances break through. On the horizon remain the specter of regulation, international tension and an avalanche of government influence upon a very tenuous economy." In conclusion, Mr. Potts stated, "Credit quality has led M&F's earnings surge and will continue to contribute in the short and mid-term to improving earnings. Another bright spot has been our mortgage operation as originations, mostly from refinancing, have grown dramatically. We expect overall improved performance to continue in 2013."

About First M&F Corporation

First M&F Corp., the parent of M&F Bank, is committed to proceed with its mission of making the mid-south better through the delivery of excellence in financial services to 26 communities in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Caution Concerning Forward‑Looking Statements

This document includes certain "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about those factors is contained in First M&F Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





December 31 December 31

2012 2011 Cash and due from banks $ 54,811 $ 39,976 Interest bearing bank balances 94,313 39,391 Federal funds sold 10,000 25,000 Securities available for sale (cost of



$341,273 and $315,890) 348,562 320,774 Loans held for sale 21,014 26,073





Loans 975,473 996,340 Allowance for loan losses 17,492 14,953 Net loans 957,981 981,387





Bank premises and equipment 37,264 37,989 Accrued interest receivable 5,683 6,122 Other real estate 25,970 36,952 Other intangible assets 4,159 4,586 Other assets 41,926 50,401 Total assets $ 1,601,683 $ 1,568,651





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 276,295 $ 231,718 Interest bearing deposits 1,126,380 1,139,745 Total deposits 1,402,675 1,371,463





Federal funds and repurchase agreements 3,720 4,398 Other borrowings 36,007 43,001 Junior subordinated debt 30,928 30,928 Accrued interest payable 661 1,023 Other liabilities 9,249 8,242 Total liabilities 1,483,240 1,459,055





Preferred stock, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 18,866 17,564 Common stock, 9,230,799 and 9,154,936



shares issued & outstanding 46,154 45,775 Additional paid-in capital 32,469 31,895 Nonvested restricted stock awards 244 674 Retained earnings 19,179 14,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,531 (768) Total equity 118,443 109,596 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,601,683 $ 1,568,651

First M&F Corporation and Subsidiary







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share data)









Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31

2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest and fees on loans $ 13,409 $ 14,482 $ 55,005 $ 60,201 Interest on loans held for sale 188 154 767 275 Taxable investments 1,208 1,297 5,682 6,745 Tax exempt investments 330 318 1,292 1,252 Federal funds sold 4 16 30 63 Interest bearing bank balances 47 38 146 179 Total interest income 15,186 16,305 62,922 68,715









Interest on deposits 1,849 2,897 8,627 13,501 Interest on fed funds and repurchase agreements 5 6 21 36 Interest on other borrowings 393 467 1,704 1,979 Interest on subordinated debt 298 292 1,177 1,335 Total interest expense 2,545 3,662 11,529 16,851









Net interest income 12,641 12,643 51,393 51,864 Provision for possible loan losses 1,980 2,280 8,520 9,720 Net interest income after loan loss 10,661 10,363 42,873 42,144









Service charges on deposits 2,586 2,641 10,180 10,293 Mortgage banking income 1,574 618 5,304 1,821 Agency commission income 808 798 3,486 3,636 Fiduciary and brokerage income 170 153 587 584 Other income 605 1,133 2,713 3,102 Other-than-temporary impairment on securities, net of







$0, $49, $21 and $263 reclassified to/from other







comprehensive income - (50) (29) (631) Gains (losses) on AFS securities (8) 619 557 2,769 Total noninterest income 5,735 5,912 22,798 21,574









Salaries and employee benefits 6,387 6,899 26,887 28,469 Net occupancy expense 797 1,003 3,554 3,935 Equipment expenses 418 479 1,726 1,871 Software and processing expenses 366 378 1,428 1,540 FDIC insurance assessments 511 530 1,911 2,426 Foreclosed property expenses 1,272 2,047 5,186 7,351 Intangible asset amortization and impairment 107 107 427 427 Other expenses 4,055 3,634 15,159 12,315 Total noninterest expense 13,913 15,077 56,278 58,334









Net income before taxes 2,483 1,198 9,393 5,384 Income tax expense 652 211 2,408 1,011 Net income $ 1,831 $ 987 $ 6,985 $ 4,373









Earnings Per Common Share Calculations:







Net income $ 1,831 $ 987 $ 6,985 $ 4,373 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (488) (454) (1,901) (1,774) Net income applicable to common stock 1,343 533 5,084 2,599 Earnings attributable to participating securities 53 3 165 15 Net income allocated to common shareholders $ 1,290 $ 530 $ 4,919 $ 2,584









Weighted average shares (basic) 9,216,746 9,145,108 9,181,012 9,126,605 Weighted average shares (diluted) 9,218,990 9,145,108 9,182,034 9,126,605 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.54 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.54 $ 0.28

First M&F Corporation







Financial Highlights









YTD Ended YTD Ended





December 31 December 31





2012 2011



Performance Ratios:







Return on assets (annualized) 0.44% 0.27%



Return on equity (annualized) (a) 6.12% 4.00%



Return on common equity (annualized) (a) 5.30% 2.81%



Efficiency ratio (c) 74.98% 78.47%



Net interest margin (annualized, tax-equivalent) 3.67% 3.68%



Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.61% 1.05%



Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.75% 1.68%



90 day accruing loans to total loans 0.03% 0.06%

























QTD Ended QTD Ended QTD Ended QTD Ended

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31

2012 2012 2012 2012 Per Common Share (diluted):







Net income $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Cash dividends paid 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Book value 10.79 10.69 10.44 10.20 Closing stock price 6.98 7.42 5.18 4.80









Loan Portfolio Composition: (in thousands)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 153,549 $ 155,890 $ 147,773 $ 144,319 Non-residential real estate 542,860 554,475 567,184 568,811 Residential real estate 200,992 197,629 189,927 188,891 Home equity loans 37,736 37,196 36,183 36,098 Consumer loans 40,336 42,137 41,529 41,376 Total loans $ 975,473 $ 987,327 $ 982,596 $ 979,495









Deposit Composition: (in thousands)







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 276,295 $ 233,684 $ 236,145 $ 238,603 NOW deposits 423,461 386,371 391,726 421,249 MMDA deposits 214,091 216,620 211,447 222,016 Savings deposits 118,123 117,404 116,598 121,872 Core certificates of deposit under $100,000 188,733 201,361 208,684 213,944 Core certificates of deposit $100,000 and over 165,979 177,084 178,926 176,761 Brokered certificates of deposit under $100,000 3,549 3,417 3,393 3,234 Brokered certificates of deposit $100,000 and over 12,444 13,533 14,419 12,829 Total deposits $ 1,402,675 $ 1,349,474 $ 1,361,338 $ 1,410,508









Nonperforming Assets: (in thousands)







Nonaccrual loans $ 7,444 $ 6,219 $ 6,443 $ 14,604 Other real estate 25,970 28,002 31,077 34,636 Investment securities 733 644 639 646 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,147 $ 34,865 $ 38,159 $ 49,886 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 321 $ 408 $ 1,537 $ 245 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 21,800 $ 16,784 $ 18,372 $ 19,077 Total nonaccrual loan to loans 0.75% 0.62% 0.64% 1.45% Total nonperforming credit assets to loans and ORE 3.27% 3.29% 3.62% 4.72% Total nonperforming assets to assets ratio 2.13% 2.24% 2.44% 3.10%









Allowance For Loan Loss Activity: (in thousands)







Beginning balance $ 16,656 $ 15,310 $ 16,084 $ 14,953 Provision for loan loss 1,980 1,980 2,280 2,280 Charge-offs (1,584) (1,035) (3,460) (2,061) Recoveries 440 401 406 912 Ending balance $ 17,492 $ 16,656 $ 15,310 $ 16,084

First M&F Corporation







Financial Highlights









QTD Ended QTD Ended QTD Ended QTD Ended

December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31

2012 2012 2012 2012 Condensed Income Statements: (in thousands)

















Interest income $ 15,186 $ 15,625 $ 15,906 $ 16,205 Interest expense 2,545 2,753 2,990 3,241 Net interest income 12,641 12,872 12,916 12,964 Provision for loan losses 1,980 1,980 2,280 2,280 Noninterest revenues 5,735 5,607 6,035 5,421 Noninterest expenses 13,913 14,060 14,319 13,986 Net income before taxes 2,483 2,439 2,352 2,119 Income tax expense 652 645 599 512 Net income $ 1,831 $ 1,794 $ 1,753 $ 1,607 Preferred dividends (488) (479) (471) (463) Net income applicable to common stock 1,343 1,315 1,282 1,144 Earnings attributable to participating securities 53 51 56 5 Net income allocated to common shareholders $ 1,290 $ 1,264 $ 1,226 $ 1,139









Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 12,859 $ 13,088 $ 13,134 $ 13,181









Selected Average Balances: (in thousands)







Assets $ 1,585,467 $ 1,546,416 $ 1,577,420 $ 1,607,013 Loans held for investment 982,894 984,282 973,545 983,800 Earning assets 1,436,348 1,396,824 1,420,370 1,445,332 Deposits 1,381,667 1,343,559 1,379,716 1,409,393 Equity 117,529 115,544 112,466 110,745 Common equity 98,837 97,186 94,430 93,025









Selected Ratios:







Return on average assets (annualized) 0.46% 0.46% 0.45% 0.40% Return on average equity (annualized) (a) 6.19% 6.18% 6.27% 5.84% Return on average common equity (annualized) (a) 5.40% 5.38% 5.46% 4.95% Average equity to average assets 7.41% 7.47% 7.13% 6.89% Tangible equity to tangible assets (b) 7.15% 7.28% 7.04% 6.67% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.97% 6.08% 5.87% 5.55% Net interest margin (annualized, tax-equivalent) 3.56% 3.73% 3.72% 3.67% Efficiency ratio (c) 74.83% 75.21% 74.70% 75.18% Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.46% 0.26% 1.26% 0.47% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.75% 0.62% 0.64% 1.45% 90 day accruing loans to total loans 0.03% 0.04% 0.15% 0.02% Price to book 0.65x 0.69x 0.50x 0.47x Price to earnings 12.46x 13.25x 9.25x 10.00x

First M&F Corporation







Financial Highlights

















Historical Earnings Trends:

Earnings Earnings





Applicable to Allocated to





Common Common



Earnings Stock Shareholders EPS

(in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (diluted) 4Q 2012 $ 1,831 $ 1,343 $ 1,290 $ 0.14 3Q 2012 1,794 1,315 1,264 0.14 2Q 2012 1,753 1,282 1,226 0.14 1Q 2012 1,607 1,144 1,139 0.12 4Q 2011 987 533 530 0.05 3Q 2011 1,330 882 878 0.10 2Q 2011 1,106 666 661 0.07 1Q 2011 950 518 515 0.06 4Q 2010 641 266 267 0.03





























Revenue Statistics:

Non-interest Non-interest



Revenues Revenues to Revenues to



Per FTE Ttl. Revenues Avg. Assets



(thousands) (percent) (percent)

4Q 2012 $ 40.2 30.85% 1.44%

3Q 2012 39.9 29.99% 1.44%

2Q 2012 41.1 31.48% 1.54%

1Q 2012 40.5 29.14% 1.36%

4Q 2011 39.0 31.48% 1.50%

3Q 2011 36.6 27.96% 1.30%

2Q 2011 36.6 25.88% 1.18%

1Q 2011 37.9 30.67% 1.43%

4Q 2010 35.4 28.19% 1.25%































Expense Statistics: Non-interest







Expense to Efficiency





Avg. Assets Ratio





(percent) (percent) (c)



4Q 2012 3.49% 74.83%



3Q 2012 3.62% 75.21%



2Q 2012 3.65% 74.70%



1Q 2012 3.50% 75.18%



4Q 2011 3.82% 80.29%



3Q 2011 3.52% 75.76%



2Q 2011 3.59% 78.56%



1Q 2011 3.70% 79.26%



4Q 2010 3.69% 83.22%





First M&F Corporation







Average Balance Sheets/Yields and Costs (tax-equivalent)





(In thousands with yields and costs annualized) QTD December 2012 QTD December 2011

Average

Average



Balance Yield/Cost Balance Yield/Cost Interest bearing bank balances $ 80,925 0.23% $ 44,653 0.33% Federal funds sold 5,707 0.26% 25,000 0.25% Taxable investments (amortized cost) 303,164 1.59% 283,986 1.81% Tax-exempt investments (amortized cost) 38,464 5.45% 33,923 5.94% Loans held for sale 25,194 2.98% 20,517 2.98% Loans held for investment 982,894 5.44% 993,869 5.79% Total earning assets 1,436,348 4.27% 1,401,948 4.68% Non-earning assets 149,119

162,583

Total average assets $ 1,585,467

$ 1,564,531











NOW $ 392,825 0.34% $ 369,789 0.47% MMDA 220,774 0.24% 186,898 0.62% Savings 118,852 0.89% 118,833 1.05% Certificates of Deposit 383,291 1.16% 459,182 1.60% Short-term borrowings 3,447 0.57% 4,809 0.53% Other borrowings 67,996 4.05% 74,431 4.04% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,187,185 0.85% 1,213,942 1.20% Non-interest bearing deposits 265,925

231,926

Non-interest bearing liabilities 14,828

8,180

Preferred equity 18,692

17,406

Common equity 98,837

93,077

Total average liabilities and equity $ 1,585,467

$ 1,564,531

Net interest spread

3.42%

3.48% Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

0.16%

0.19% Effect of leverage

-0.02%

-0.03% Net interest margin, tax-equivalent

3.56%

3.64% Less tax equivalent adjustment:







Investments

0.05%

0.05% Loans

0.01%

0.01% Reported book net interest margin

3.50%

3.58%

First M&F Corporation







Average Balance Sheets/Yields and Costs (tax-equivalent)





(In thousands with yields and costs annualized) YTD December 2012 YTD December 2011

Average

Average



Balance Yield/Cost Balance Yield/Cost Interest bearing bank balances $ 54,808 0.27% $ 70,998 0.25% Federal funds sold 11,566 0.26% 25,000 0.25% Taxable investments (amortized cost) 314,889 1.80% 265,446 2.54% Tax-exempt investments (amortized cost) 37,004 5.57% 33,390 5.98% Loans held for sale 25,264 3.04% 8,566 3.21% Loans held for investment 981,143 5.62% 1,032,137 5.85% Total earning assets 1,424,674 4.48% 1,435,537 4.85% Non-earning assets 154,333

158,747

Total average assets $ 1,579,007

$ 1,594,284











NOW $ 400,215 0.40% $ 389,052 0.63% MMDA 218,041 0.35% 172,978 0.72% Savings 119,741 0.95% 117,686 1.12% Certificates of Deposit 401,097 1.27% 489,199 1.73% Short-term borrowings 4,017 0.53% 10,855 0.33% Other borrowings 70,818 4.07% 76,923 4.31% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,213,929 0.95% 1,256,693 1.34% Non-interest bearing deposits 239,402

220,369

Non-interest bearing liabilities 11,592

7,852

Preferred equity 18,203

16,967

Common equity 95,881

92,403

Total average liabilities and equity $ 1,579,007

$ 1,594,284

Net interest spread

3.53%

3.51% Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

0.16%

0.20% Effect of leverage

-0.02%

-0.03% Net interest margin, tax-equivalent

3.67%

3.68% Less tax equivalent adjustment:







Investments

0.05%

0.05% Loans

0.01%

0.02% Reported book net interest margin

3.61%

3.61%

First M&F Corporation







Notes to Financial Schedules

















(a) Return on equity is calculated as: (Net income attributable to First M&F Corp) divided by (Total equity)











Return on common equity is calculated as: (Net income attributable to First M&F Corp minus preferred dividends) divided by (Total First M&F Corp equity minus preferred stock)

















(b) Tangible equity to tangible assets is calculated as: (Total equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) divided by (Total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets is calculated as: (Total First M&F Corp equity minus preferred stock minus goodwill and other intangible assets) divided by (Total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets)











(c) Efficiency ratio is calculated as: (Noninterest expense) divided by (Tax-equivalent net interest income plus

noninterest revenues)









SOURCE First M&F Corp.