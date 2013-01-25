Pitooey! (changing its name from White Dental Supply) Announces Involvement with Development of Mobile Web Platform for Waste Management Phoenix Open

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitooey! WITD ("WITD") ("The Company") has announced that Mobile Caviar, the flagship service offered by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Choice One Mobile, was used to develop the entire mobile platform for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the highest attended PGA Tour event with over 500,000 attendees in 2012. This includes the creation and ongoing support of the WMPO mobile site, as well as the implementation of Mobile Caviar's cutting edge technology and optimization strategies for mobile devices.

Mobile Caviar features an extensive suite of techniques and sophisticated enhancement tactics, many of which have been utilized within the Waste Management Phoenix Open mobile site. A specific example is the self-optimization deployed in the site. This feature allows the mobile site to actively adjust its configuration in order to display the most relevant and pertinent information to visitors depending on a wide array of factors, including time of day, recent searches, etc. Additionally, for those guests who wish to stay up-to-date on the most current event information, the mobile site has text message integration, enabling visitors to opt into a stream of text messages delivering important information as soon as it becomes available.

David Sonkin, the creator of Mobile Caviar and President of the Company, is excited about the opportunity to add value to visitors of the Phoenix Open, saying, "It is an exciting opportunity any time our company gets a chance to work with an event of this magnitude, and the Phoenix Open has been incredibly progressive in regards to its policy on technology integration and adoption. So we are looking forward to doing our part in enhancing the fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open, as well as showcasing our innovative mobile platform technology."

For further information, please visit www.Pitooey.com

About White Dental Supply, Inc.

The name of White Dental Supply, Inc. will change to Pitooey!, Inc. effective February 7, 2013 . The company is an Internet marketing company that leverages its proprietary technology to assist companies in establishing and developing a presence on the Internet. The company's offerings come from two distinct, yet synergistic, business groups, Choice One Mobile and Pitooey! Mobile. Choice One Mobile offers various services regarding content creation, search engine optimization, social media management, and mobile platform optimization using "Mobile Caviar". Pitooey! is a cloud-based, comprehensive, searchable database for text message Business-to-Consumer offers. On the Pitooey! platform, a vendor may upload messages into the database, which consumers "pull" according a profile based on the consumer's interests, previous purchases, current location, etc. Pitooey! provides a service to consumers, as well as an engagement tool for businesses.

For more information, please visit www.Pitooey.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

White Dental Supply, Inc. Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@pitooey.com

SOURCE Pitooey!