The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Allergan Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky is investigating the Board of Directors of MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("MAP" or the "Company") MAPP for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Allergan Inc. AGN.

Under the terms of the transaction, MAP shareholders will receive $25 for each share of MAP stock they own. The transaction has total approximate value of $958 million. The investigation concerns whether the MAP Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Allergan Inc. is underpaying for MAP, thus unlawfully harming MAP stockholders.

