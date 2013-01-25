Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin S. Craighead, announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock payable February 15, 2013, to holders of record on February 4, 2013.

Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry. The company's 58,000-plus employees today work in more than 80 countries helping customers find, evaluate, drill, produce, transport and process hydrocarbon resources. For more information on Baker Hughes' century-long history, visit: www.bakerhughes.com.

