Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:39 PM | 2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin S. Craighead, announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock payable February 15, 2013, to holders of record on February 4, 2013.

Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry. The company's 58,000-plus employees today work in more than 80 countries helping customers find, evaluate, drill, produce, transport and process hydrocarbon resources. For more information on Baker Hughes' century-long history, visit: www.bakerhughes.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Relations:    

Teresa Wong, +1.713.439.8110, teresa.wong@bakerhughes.com

 

Investor Relations: 

Trey Clark, +1.713.439.8039, trey.clark@bakerhughes.com

Eric Holcomb, +1.713.439.8822, eric.s.holcomb@bakerhughes.com

 

SOURCE Baker Hughes

