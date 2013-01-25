The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Launches Investigation of Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (SIRO), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) and Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (SIRO), and its Board of Directors, for potential breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with their seeking shareholder approval on compensation of certain of the Company's executive officers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120409/MM84375LOGO)

If you own common stock in Sirona Dental Systems Inc.and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Scott Holleman, Esq. either via email at sholleman@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is also investigating the Boards of Directors of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) and Matthews International Corporation (MATW) in connection with issues relating to executive compensation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York and Washington D.C. The firm has extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. The attorneys at Levi & Korsinsky have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel on behalf of shareholders in major securities lawsuits and have successfully recovered multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of investors. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Scott Holleman, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP